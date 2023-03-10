‘The Mandalorian’ Reported to Kick Off Another New ‘Star Wars’ Series

The Mandalorian may have already started another series…

It wouldn’t be the first time, however. Fans of The Mandalorian will remember that it was Season 2 that spurred both The Book of Boba Fett, as well as Ahsoka. It does stand to reason, The Mandalorian is one of the most popular Star Wars offerings since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, it makes a good jumping-off point for other endeavors. If this new report is accurate, fans have already seen a tie-in to yet another new Star Wars series.

The challenge that arises with any sort of tie-in is to do it organically. A lot of times, a reference, a nod to another series, or character can feel very forced. Fortunately, Jon Favreau and the many writers and directors on The Mandalorian have done an excellent job at writing in cameos and characters in such a way that they make sense and organically flow with the story.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was introduced because Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was on a mission to return Grogu (himself), then only known as The Child/Baby Yoda, to his own kind. His best lead was to return him to the Jedi, which, at that point in Galactic history, were hard to come by. They found Ahsoka (Dawson), and she pointed them in the right direction, but not before setting up the main conflict of her own story: the search for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Then there was Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Teased from very early on in Season 2, Star Wars’ most infamous bounty hunter made his Mandalorian debut in spectacular fashion. The clone of Jango Fett (Morrison) was on a mission to reclaim his armor and his honor, and did both, assisting in the rescue of Grogu (Himself) from the hands of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). He also set up his own arc, taking the throne of Jabba the Hutt, and installing himself as ruler.

A new report from Bespin Bulletin, covered by CBR claims that, not only will Season 3 set up yet another spinoff series but that it already has. According to the report, the Creature From the Black Lagoon-esque Pirate King, Gorian Shard (Nonso Anonzie), who appeared in the very first episode, will play a large part in the upcoming series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law. This could mean a very different series than initially expected, as early reports put the series in the High Republic Era, decades before the Prequel Trilogy.

Of course, these are just reports, and, as CBR notes, should be taken tentatively. It could be that, like Grogu (himself) Shard’s (Anonzie) species ages differently. He could have been around during the High Republic, or, these reports could just turn out to be nothing more than rumor. Time will tell, but the prospect of such a well-designed villain making a comeback is intriguing!

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

