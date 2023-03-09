New ‘Mandalorian’ Episode Changes Franchise Forever

The Mandalorian, and by extension, Star Wars, will never be the same…

Though there have been some great callbacks to other elements of the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian has had the opportunity to introduce some amazing new things to the franchise. Through the medium of The Mandalorian, fans have seen a Baby Yoda (Grogu), more fascinating planets, the desperate cultures of Mandalore, and more. This last episode, however, changes the game entirely.

Though audiences were introduced to the warring factions of Mandalore through The Clone Wars, Jon Favreau’s Mandalorian introduces an entirely different level. These factions, instead of being markedly good or evil, are very complicated. Audiences have been able to relate to both Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) as well as the Children of the Watch, of which Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his Armorer mentor (Emily Swallow) are a part.

Regardless of who the audience relates to, every Mandalorian faction is in a bit of trouble during the time period of the series. Scattered and leaderless, their home planet has definitely seen better days. Those that remain have fundamental differences about the Creed, what it means, and how seriously it should be taken. Then, there’s the whole issue of the Dark Saber, which was won by Djarin (Pascal) from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) but cost Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) her following.

The Armorer (Swallow) spoke of a tradition/prophecy about the future of their people, which Disney+ reminded viewers of in the second episode of Season 3. In this story, The Armorer (Swallow) tells of how the Mythosaur, an ancient symbol of their people, was foretold to rise once more from beneath Mandalore and that the person who prompted that reemergence would be the one to unite their people and usher in a new age for Mandalorians.

This latest episode marks a significant milestone for The Mandalorian, its characters, and for the entire Star Wars universe. During his baptism in the Living Waters of Mandalore, Din Djarin (Pascal) was taken to the bottom of the underground lake. After recovering the unconscious bounty hunter, Bo-Katan (Sackhoff), who had been markedly salty about the entire situation since the start, spotted an immense creature. Though it was only seen in glimpses, it was clear that the creature was the legendary Mythosaur.

Marking the first time the beast has been seen in the flesh in a live-action was a huge step in the mythology of Star Wars, but the implications of a live Mythosaur are even greater than just an appearance in the series. If the songs of old that The Armorer (Swallow) cited are a prophecy, why would the showrunners include them if they weren’t, this means that big things are on the horizon for the surviving Mandalorians.

Whether in Season 3 or in future seasons, it’s likely that the average Star Wars fan can expect to see the legendary beast emerge from the Living Waters, either by Bo-Katan’s (Sackhoff) hand or Djarin’s (Pascal) and the scattered peoples of Mandalore returned to their home world. The question that remains is who will be the one to unite their people? Will Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) regain her throne and royal status? Or will Din Djarin (Pascal) herald in a new era for his people? This is the Way.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you think of these new developments? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!