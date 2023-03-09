Future ‘Mandalorian’ Attraction Could Cut Disney’s Crowd Problem

It’s safe to say that The Mandalorian on Disney+ is one of the biggest and most successful spinoffs from the galaxy far, far away. Naturally, it’s only logical that Disney would want to capitalize further on the show by giving it its own attraction at the Disney Parks. However, this could also remedy a massive problem Guests have experienced at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Jon Favreau, Disney/Marvel figurehead and director of The Mandalorian, recently shared his vision for a Star Wars attraction for Galaxy’s Edge. While this concept might primarily be considered for Disneyland’s variant, Disney’s Hollywood Studios might need this addition more.

No matter how you slice it, crowds and lines will always be a persistent factor at any Disney Park. As Jon Favreau shares his idea for an immersive Mandalorian attraction, it could be a sign that Disney will introduce a large experience focused on Din Djarin and Grogu’s adventures across the galaxy.

Guests at Hollywood Studios have recently called for more “people-eater” attractions to help with the flow of crowds. What Favreau has essentially described could be a larger, more immersive version of Star Tours that relies on similar effects and techniques seen in the process of filming the show, which would absolutely devour Guests.

A ride on the Razor Crest could be massive, and it could also provide a behind the scenes walkthrough experience at the end to further lengthen its time. Regardless of where this attraction is, it could potentially hold a lot of Disney Park Guests and even rival Rise of the Resistance in terms of popularity.

With Disney recently introducing Mando and Grogu as meetable characters at Galaxy’s Edge, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to assume something big is coming from the world of The Mandalorian. Whether a full-fledged attraction will be built or not remains to be seen, but the time is right and Disney certainly has a vocal creator interested in bringing it to life.

