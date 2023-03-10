‘Mandalorian’ Only Gaining Steam – Next Episode Reported to Shatter Series Record

Audiences have only seen the beginning of The Mandalorian…

If Star Wars fans were concerned after The Book of Boba Fett about Lucasfilm resting on its laurels like Marvel, The Mandalorian has since put those fears to rest. Though only two episodes from Season 3 have been released, they have been action-packed, and full of fantastic visuals, storytelling, and all the things fans have come to expect from the series, plus some! The last episode rocked the world of Mandalore, but it seems like the showrunners are just getting started!

With as highly anticipated as a visit to Mandalore has been, it wouldn’t have surprised many fans if such an event had been reserved for the end of Season 3. Instead, fans were treated to see the planet featured so prominently in The Clone Wars in the second episode! Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (Himself) made their way to the planet and made some very interesting, and important discoveries.

Contrary to what they had believed, the planet was not poisonous. There was a primitive civilization that had survived and intended to do them harm, along with a not-to-primitive cyborg that almost succeeded in killing Djarin (Pascal). The most important discovery was yet to come, however. Grogu (himself) proved he’s not such a helpless Baby Yoda anymore and helped rescue his adopted father, with the aid of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

Interrupting his baptism in the Living Waters, Din (Pascal) and Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) made a monumental discovery in the Mines of Mandalore. The Mythosaur prophesied to usher in a new era for the planet and its people was discovered alive, and living in the mines. As if that wasn’t a big enough revelation for both the characters of the show and the fans, a new report promises big things on the near horizon.

According to a post from Cryptic HD Quality, reported by The Direct, the next episode of The Mandalorian will be a new first for the series. The report claims that Season 3, Episode 3 will have a massive runtime of 56 minutes, and 11 seconds, which makes it the longest episode of The Mandalorian to date. Longer even than the epic Season 2 finale, and longer than the previous holder of that title, The Marshall by a full five minutes. So what does that mean?

More than anything, it means that this next episode has a story to tell that couldn’t be contained within any shorter amount of time, even in a series format. Regardless of what happens in the episode, fans are in for an amazing one. Bo-Katan’s (Sackhoff) worldview (Galaxyview?) was just shattered by seeing the Mythosaur, Din (Pascal) has redeemed himself in the Living Waters, things are falling into place for a Mandalorian Reunion!

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

