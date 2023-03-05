A Complete Guide On Din Djarin — The Legendary Mandalorian

Star Wars wouldn’t be the same if Jon Favreau didn’t introduce The Mandalorian.

A calm, quiet hero who hides inside chrome beskar is who Din Djarin is. As a bounty hunter, the Mandalorian hero made some riches until he encountered one bounty that wasn’t worth turning in. After meeting “The Child,” Din Djarin knew his life was forever changed.

Now The Mandalorian has 3 seasons and a small yet pivotal story in The Book of Boba Fett detailing the hero’s journey with Grogu and what the character has been up to. Thankfully, fans have learned quite a bit about Mando over the years, and here’s a compiled guide of everything you need to know in case some important details from the series have escaped your mind.

Who is Din Djarin?

Din Djarin was a child when he met Death Watch. His family locked him in a storage unit as the Separatist army at the end of the Clone Wars ravaged his village. B2 Super Battle Droids gunned down civilians left and right until Death Watch Mandalorians arrived and helped save the day.

Fans of the Clone Wars will know that Death Watch was a group of Mandalorian terrorists led by Pre Vizsla and, at one point, Bo-Katan Kryze. One Mandalorian saved Din and flew him to safety, and the young boy never saw his family again. Instead, he was raised by the covert who saved him. While the Mandalorians wore Death Watch colors, the covert was actually an older sect called Children of the Watch.

Who are the Children of the Watch?

This older sect believed in ancient traditions of the Mandalorian religion and wished to bring the ancient traditions back. When the purge happened on Mandalore, the Children of the Watch were unaffected as they mostly lived on Concordia, one of Mandalore’s moons, and were unaffected by the attacks on their main homeworld.

It’s important to understand some of the basic traditions of Children of the Watch as Din Djarin follows them without question. Mandalorians should never remove their helmets in front of another soul. This is why Din Djarin never removes his helmet due to his creed. Breaking a vow or word is horrible within the Children of the Watch as it would make you no longer a Mandalorian. While Din didn’t necessarily have Mandalorian blood, the Children of the Watch believed anyone could be a Mandalorian as it is not a race but a creed. Another fun note is that one of their common phrases is, “this is the way.”

At the end of Season 2, Din Djarin did break his vow by removing his helmet twice. Once so he could find out where Grogu was when at an Imperial facility, and a second time so that Grogu could see his face before departing with Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker.

Din Djarin knew that his actions would have consequences, and it wasn’t until The Book of Boba Fett that he was able to learn what he had to do. The Armorer (Emily Swallow), a constant mentor for Din, explained that if he wanted to redeem himself and become a Mandalorian, he would have to swim in the waters in the mines of Mandalore.

While Din Djarin is determined to achieve his goal, The Armorer believes his task to be impossible due to the planet being poisoned after the purge. Bo-Katan also shares that the mines are located right below Sundari, the original capital of Mandalore, which is in ruins after the purge.

Din Djarin will continue his quest in Season 3 of The Mandalorian and attempt to atone for his sins so he can be seen as a true Mandalorian again.

Why does Mando hate droids?

Mando isn’t fond of droids after the Separatists destroyed his home. He believes that droids are only good for one purpose, which is killing. Because of this, he can’t accept that droids can be used for useful things. That’s why in Season 1, Mando tends never to trust droids, and if he can, he will kill them.

It wasn’t until Kuill reprogrammed IG-11 that Mando was willing to see that droids are not killers unless they are programmed to do so, which is dependent on their creator or master. That’s why he was fine with IG-11 carrying Grogu on Nevarro when the Empire attacked because the droid was programmed to “nurse and protect” instead of slaughtering everything in sight like a B2 Super Battle Droid.

Mando’s history as a bounty hunter

As learned in Chapter 6, “The Prisoner,” Mando did have a shady past with other mercenaries and bounty hunters. As a respected member of the Bounty Hunter’s guild, until he crossed Greef Karga earlier in Season 1, Mando had a cold-hearted reputation. He was good at killing, and his combat prowess made several bounty hunters envious.

Mando definitely has enemies, and Chapter 6 has Ranzar Malk send him to raid a New Republic prisoner vessel to break a member out of prison. His crew includes Mayfield (Bill Burr) and other members who look ready to kill Mando. When things go sideways for Mando, he manages to escape the situation with the prisoner and double-cross Ranzar Malk.

Important Details About Mando’s Ships

In the beginning of the series, Mando starts with the Razor Crest. At first glance, the ship is terrible as it has terrible maneuverability, is slow, and makes it hard to fight other starfighters. The reason Mando kept the ship was that the fighter wasn’t logged under the Imperial database, making it a lot easier to accomplish his missions without ever appearing on the New Republic scanners or radar.

Sadly, the Razor Crest faced a lot of damage, and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) destroyed his vessel after taking Grogu hostage in Season 2, leaving the legendary hero without a ship. Thankfully, he had Boba Fett to help him get to where he needed to go on his iconic starship.

In The Book of Boba Fett, Mando got a huge upgrade. After talking with Peli Motto for another time, Mando learns that she is building an N-1 starfighter from scrap and is willing to give it to Mando as repayment for other jobs he did for her. The two of them work on the fighter, which is finally assembled.

Unlike other N-1 starfighters with their sleek yellow and silver paint job, Mando keeps his colors in check with a standard silver chrome paint job. The ship is very fast with a built-in booster and extra firepower making his starfighter deadly and harder to hit. Already in Season 3, Mando has proven that the N-1 can handle being in a dogfight with several enemy starfighters, but if it faces heavy firepower, the ship is in trouble due to the fighter prioritizing firepower over defensive systems such as heavier shields.

Din Djarin’s relationship with Grogu

Ever since the first episode Mando has wanted the best for Grogu. While the bounty hunter almost left Grogu with the Empire, he changed his mind, which is why people like Moff Gideon are always searching for Grogu in Season 1 and Season 2.

Din Djarin takes care of Grogu and embarks on a quest after Season 1 to return the child to a Jedi or his own people after learning that Grogu has force powers. In Season 2, Din Djarin takes Grogu to several places until he meets Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano. She tells him to take Grogu to Tython to commune in the force and that a Jedi might hear Grogu’s call for aid and come searching for him.

This is handy as Moff Gideon takes Grogu hostage, until Luke Skywalker arrives to save the day. After Grogu goes with Luke, Mando’s quest is done, and he returns to his old ways until learning how he can redeem himself. Luke trains Grogu, but the little green guy returns to stay with Mando instead of staying as a Jedi learner with Luke.

This decision leads Grogu to return to Mando, where they are now an inseparable duo. It’s unclear what will happen to them as the Empire isn’t done with Grogu, and Moff Gideon might get his hands on Grogu again in Season 3.

