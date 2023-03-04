Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Film Rumored to Return to the Big Screen

May the 40th be with you.

The third and final film in the original Star Wars trilogy, Return of the Jedi (1983), turns 40 this year. And fans new and old might have the ability to see it the way it was originally seen upon release.

Return of the Jedi follows the Rebel Alliance as it attempts to stop the Galactic Empire from building another Death Star. Now Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker works with them as he attempts to bring Darth Vader back from the dark side.

The Dolby website lists the film as available in theaters in late April, leading to speculation that the film will be rereleased in theaters for its 40th anniversary. There’s been no official confirmation from Disney or Lucasfilm yet, but with the Star Wars Celebration starting April 7 this year, fans may get an answer.

Return of the Jedi is reportedly coming back to theaters this April in honor of its 40th anniversary! 🎥 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TKZmpu0UDw — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 2, 2023

The Star Wars Celebration is a popular convention that’s been held over the years to celebrate the release of the films and major anniversaries. Held in London this year, the convention has already confirmed the appearance of several major actors, including Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Similar to D23 for Disney news, the Star Wars Celebration is not only a place for fans to come together to create memories and bond over a beloved franchise, but it also serves to announce major news, upcoming projects, and other information. While it would be close timing to announce the rerelease of Return of the Jedi, which according to Dolby is set to release on April 28, 2023, it’s possible that the convention could be used to officially announce any 40th-anniversary plans, including the return of the films to theaters.

If this does happen, it would be a great way for multiple generations of fans to come together to celebrate a film that has helped inspire so many people and so many other pieces of art and media. While the film is available on Disney+ and other viewing platforms, younger fans would get the chance to see the film in theaters, the way it was originally released.

Will you see Return of the Jedi if it returns to theaters?