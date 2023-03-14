Disney Axes ‘Star Wars’ Release Schedule, Reportedly Wants Another Sequel Trilogy Movie

Star Wars continues to stray away from George Lucas’s Skywalker Saga as another Sequel Trilogy movie is in the works.

After Star Wars: Episode XI — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) failed to make the Sequel Trilogy worthwhile, fans who were already divided by Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) were tired of Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy.

Instead of focusing on iconic characters like Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the movies revolved around Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) as the movies take place over just two years in the entire saga. Other trilogies, like the Prequel Trilogy, span 13 years between 3 movies which made it hard for fans to believe some of the creative decisions for the trilogy.

While The Mandalorian and Diego Luna’s Andor have been great entries into the Star Wars story on Disney+, fans are patiently waiting for the next story to hit the big screen. The Skywalker Saga might be over, but fans have high expectations for what Disney will release next. After years of working in secret, Lucasfilm has scrapped several Star Wars projects.

Now, it seems that instead of traveling before The Skywalker Saga or exploring a separate story set inside a familiar era, Disney will stick with a movie set after Rise of Skywalker and continue expanding the story. That means the Sequel Trilogy will get more love as characters like Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), and Rey Skywalker will likely reprise their role and continue the franchise in a new direction.

According to Insider Jeff Sneider, Damon Lindlelof’s Star Wars movie is now the first movie from Lucasfilm in 2025, with more details incoming at Star Wars Celebration. The movie was reportedly going to explore a story set after the events of Rise of Skywalker which leaves the doors wide open in Star Wars canon.

No story has been explored after Rey Skywalker buried Luke and Leia’s lightsabers on Tatooine. The galaxy will still be fighting The First Order, just like how the Rebellion fought remnants of the Empire for years after Palpatine’s “death” in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

One thing that stands out to a lot of fans is that Lucasfilm actually had an easy way to start off by bringing a story everyone would love, but chose to go continue making stories set in an era with characters people are not happy with. The Mandalorian is Disney’s most successful character. He is brand new and very popular, with fans already wondering when Lucasfilm will create a movie for the dashing hero to work with fan-favorite Grogu.

Perhaps Lucasfilm will shock everyone with one of the best Star Wars stories ever told on the big screen, but they are taking a risk that fans want to see stories set after the Skywalker Saga so soon with the Sequel Trilogy’s mistakes are very fresh in our minds. Fan probably don’t want another Sequel Trilogy movie, but it doesn’t look like fans have a choice.

Do you think Damon Lindelof’s movie will be worth the watch? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!