Fan-Favorite Character Will Reportedly Appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

In typical Disney-Star Wars fashion, fans might be able to look forward to seeing another flashy cameo in upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian season 3.

Believe it or not, The Mandalorian (2019-) has already reached the midpoint of its third season on Disney+. Consisting of just eight episodes, the long-awaited premiere hit the streaming service on March 1. So far, recent episodes have focused on the typical antics of feared bounty hunter-turned-dad Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his tiny charge Grogu (AKA ‘Baby Yoda’) as they attempt to navigate a new life together in an ever-changing galaxy. But this season, in particular, has stood out thanks to the further exploration of characters like Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), the Armorer (Emily Swallow), and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher).

These side characters have refreshingly fleshed-out stories of their own, culminating in gripping episodes like The Mandalorian “Chapter 19: The Convert.” Shifting the action away from the main protagonists is always a divisive move when it comes to TV, especially in Star Wars projects. But a new report is claiming that perhaps, these side characters will play a pivotal role in the future of Star Wars and that a surprise cameo guest might just be the person to bring them all together in an epic crossover.

According to a report from MakingStarWars, Genevieve O’Riley’s Mon Mothma may appear in the hit Disney+ series. These rumors have been circulating for months leading up to the season premiere. But they gained more traction after the character of Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) was teased in an early trailer for The Mandalorian season 3, where the Rebel X-Wing pilot can be seen talking about a looming threat to a character off-screen—more than likely, Mon Mothma (Caroline Blakiston) herself. While details remain scarce, the outlet is increasingly confident in its report and even claims that Mon Mothma could appear in another upcoming Star Wars project: Star Wars: Ahsoka (2023).

Over the years, Mon Mothma has made a number of on-screen appearances, acting as a leader of the Rebel Alliance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. But O’Riley’s scene-stealing performance as the Chandrilan Senator in season 1 of Star Wars: Andor (2022) was nothing short of impressive, adding a compelling depth and complexity to a character who fans have known for decades.

It’s not surprising that showrunners would want to include O’Riley in the Filoni-Favreau universe following the rave reviews that accompanied Andor. Plus, introducing her character to this point in the show makes sense with the Star Wars timeline. But ahead of the release of Andor season 2, a potential Mon Mothma cameo in The Mandalorian might need to be clarified to viewers, considering there’s roughly a 15-year gap between the two shows. Flip-flopping between both of these points on the canon timeline might be a bit of a head-scratcher. Still, it would be worth it to see Mon Mothma grace the little screen again—especially if her appearance culminates in the live-action introduction of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Surprises are indeed in store for the remaining four episodes of The Mandalorian season 3, and it’ll be exciting to see if this fan-favorite Star Wars character will appear in some capacity before the finale airs on April 19. There’s a chance that fans might see Mon Mothma’s efforts to lead the New Republic on Coruscant or Chandrila after the fall of the Galactic Empire—something earlier episodes have already hinted at. Or maybe, we’ll see Mon Mothma facing off against an unknown enemy for trying to cut the New Republic Defense Fleet. Either way, if the rumors really are true, then Mon Mothma is primed to be one of the most significant cameos in this season of The Mandalorian.

