‘Star Wars’ Fans Might Prefer ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Over ‘The Mandalorian’

Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian is a must-watch for any Star Wars fan, but Season 3 is starting off with more fans interested in Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett than Din Djarin.

The Mandalorian was Disney’s way of earning back the trust of fans. Sure, the Sequel Trilogy scarred some fans and divided the entire fanbase, but Lucasfilm still can make good Star Wars content. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni brought a simple Mandalorian with Grogu, a baby-sized version of Yoda who is learning the force, and fans fell in love.

Now, Din Djarin and Grogu are on a new adventure, with Mandalore playing a large role in the series. Din Djarin is starting to learn more about his people, and it seems that the Empire’s mysterious desire for Grogu might finally be revealed, but the hype for the series didn’t live up to what fans expected.

For the first time ever, The Mandalorian Season 3 debut didn’t break any records. Most of the time, the total watched minutes for the series breaks a Disney+ record, and Disney flaunts the record all over the internet to draw more attention to the project.

This time, The Mandalorian Season 3 actually got fewer watched minutes than fans might expect, but also less viewership. According to The Wrap, The Mandalorian Season 3 fell short by 28% for viewership to Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and missed the mark for tying with The Book of Boba Fett by 2%. These numbers were really close, and one reason the series couldn’t compete on runtime is probably tied to the incredibly short runtime of the first episode.

Right now, fans really have a lot of problems with The Book of Boba Fett. However, viewership proves that the character still has a lot of sway over the fanbase as more fans went to see what happened to the son of Jango Fett over what most fans believed to be the most popular Star Wars character.

Din Djarin’s journey with the Darksaber is going to create a lot of exciting moments for the series, as being on Mandalore with the Mandalorian lightsaber might not be the safest thing to do. Thankfully, Din Djarin can call on Katee Sachkoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze whenever he wants to since the Mandalorian heroine tends to be around to help.

Season 3 could still break a few records, as the season is just starting to gain momentum, but it will be interesting to see if the days of The Mandalorian breaking every Disney+ record are over. At the moment, Disney’s biggest series is Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and it’s no surprise that the God of Mischief won’t break more records this summer with Season 2 due to the story including Kang the Conqueror. It will be tough for Star Wars to compete with the MCU, but it’s possible Din Djarin’s story could take back the mantle.

