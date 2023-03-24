‘Star Wars’ Expected to Drop Huge Three-Film-Announcement Next Month

Star Wars fans, get ready for the jump to lightspeed!

With live-action series like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian, it’s easy to forget that it’s been a full four years since Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) was in theaters. Given the huge gap between trilogies, this may not seem like that big a deal, but after having had a new Star Wars film in theaters almost every year since 2015, people start to take note. If this new report is to be believed, the wait for a new Star Wars movie might be over!

The cultural phenomenon started by George Lucas with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) has grown beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. The subsequent eight films expanded Star Wars into an immense franchise, adding new characters, new worlds, and new stories to the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Though not every film has been as popular as A New Hope, or certainly Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), each had added something to the saga and the story.

For decades, generations have loved watching the adventure of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), along with the generation that came before, with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). The next generation has even been treated to see what the original trio has been up to and the rise of a new generation of Jedi with Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega). With Rise of Skywalker ending the Skywalker Saga, however…where will Star Wars go now?

The Mandalorian and other series have been picking up the slack, telling stories in and around the Skywalker Saga, but since Rise of Skywalker, there hasn’t actually been a feature-length Star Wars film. Though several are reportedly still in the works, with the return of Bob Iger, and a slew of other cancellations, it’s hard to know what to expect from Lucasfilm these days. That may well change within just a few short weeks.

The Direct reported on a statement from insider Jeff Sneider, in which he teased that Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm would be making a huge announcement at the Star Wars Celebration in April. Sneider claimed that Lucasfilm will be announcing not just one but three new Star Wars films at the London Convention! This has some huge implications for the future of the franchise, and with Iger’s refocus and urgency that Star Wars be handled carefully, it could be a great start to the next wave of Star Wars.

The question that remains will be which movies will Lucasfilm announce. Likely not the two anticipated titles from Kevin Feige or Patty Jenkins. Nor is the rumored Rian Johnson trilogy likey, but it could still be the post-sequel era film or the Taika Waititi-headed Star Wars movie. With many areas between trilogies and even between movies, there’s plenty of potential for directors, screenwriters, producers, and actors to explore!

