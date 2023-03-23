Secret ‘Star Wars’ Movie Gets New Oscar-Nominated Writer

After losing its last team of writers, the new untitled Star Wars movie has found its new Oscar-nominated writer and his previous work is darker than most.

Star Wars has continued to dominate the cultural landscape, going strong since the first film was released in 1977.

People have fallen in love with dozens of characters, including Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Rey Skywalker, Kylo Renn, and so many more.

An untitled film from Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm has been in the works since 2019 and it looks like its new writer could take it to depths that have yet to be truly explored.

‘Star Wars’ Gets the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Treatment

The new film has found its scribe: Steven Knight.

Knight is a British screenwriter known for his gritty, realistic crime dramas like the film Eastern Promises (2007) and the television series Peaky Blinders (2013-2022).

He was previously nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Dirty Pretty things (2003). Knight is also a co-creator of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

While Knight hasn’t said anything about the project yet, it’s exciting to feature someone whose work has a darker tone. This can be especially great for the series since it features many characters with backgrounds in the galaxy’s criminal underbelly.

The new movie is expected to be the first follow-up to The Rise of Skywalker (2019). However, the road to this point has been a rocky one.

The Latest News in a Tumultuous Production Cycle

Related: Space Mountain is Getting a ‘Star Wars’ Makeover

Still, Star Wars fans were excited about the new project. Not only did it have the Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached to direct, but it was also going to be helmed by writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.

Lindelof is most famous for his work on television series like Lost (2004-2010) and Watchmen (2019), and Britt-Gibson has worked on the critically-acclaimed show Counterpart (2017-2019). However, both screenwriters left the project after turning in a draft earlier in the year.

Related: Disney Redeems Broken ’Star Wars’ Character

This is not the first time a Star Wars project has cycled through a creative team. In 2017, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy fired Colin Trevorrow from The Rise of Skywalker as well as Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) three months later.

And in 2019, Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss left a series of Star Wars films they were set to write and direct.

Fortunately, this movie will finally move forward, potentially in a darker direction, with its brand-new writer.

What do you think of Steven Knight as the new Star Wars writer? Let us know in the comments below.