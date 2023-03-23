Disney Redeems Broken ‘Star-Wars’ Character

The Star Wars universe has truly been given a new lease on life as Disney+ continues to expand the galaxy far, far away. While The Mandalorian might be taking an interesting direction in its new season, it’s doing a lot more to aid Star Wars lore than some might realize.

Fan theories and speculation have circled George Lucas’ phenomenal space opera for decades, but Disney has occasionally given some a little truth. One such theory concerns a certain red astromech who changed the course of the galaxy with a broken motivator.

A Star Wars Legend

The last time we saw R5-D4 prior to his appearance at Peli’s junkyard was during the beginning of A New Hope. Film buffs might recall that the droid was about purchased by Uncle Owen, separating R2-D2 from C-3PO in the process. However, one blown motivator later had the pair set off on another adventure.

The universe plays a little loose when it comes to legends and theories, but this one has all but been confirmed. The Star Wars legend states that this wasn’t just a case of bad parts, but rather a Force-sensitive R5 doing what he could to aid the plight of the rebellion. Though not strictly canon, Disney gave R5 a second chance in The Mandalorian’s third season.

R5’s Redemption

In the TikTok above by @star_wars_facts_tt, the user all but confirms this backstory, as well as providing reasonable evidence as to how the droid came to be involved with Din Djarin’s saga. While the studio hasn’t outright confirmed his legend to be true or false, the storytelling seen in the expanded universe thus far provides all the truth we need.

Although Mando might have a checkered history with droids, he’s in the company of a hero of the rebellion. He might not know it, but he’s flying with a literal legend of the galaxy far, far away.