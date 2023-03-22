Zachary Levi Wants To Canonize A Forgotten ‘Star Wars’ Character

Zachary Levi is one of DC’s leading actors, but that will change soon. While the first Shazam! movie went over well with audiences and critics, the second is not looking so good. Levi presumably wants to remain in the scope of franchises, and now he has stated he wants to play a forgotten Star Wars character.

Levi has proven that he can lead a fantasy/superhero movie, despite Shazam 2 not succeeding like the first movie. This could lead to media companies like Marvel and Lucasfilm wanting to bring the actor over.

Zachary Levi is promoting Shazam 2, as he engaged in an extensive Q&A on Twitter. When Levi was asked who he would portray in the Star Wars universe, he had a surprising answer.

According to Levi, “My hand to Obi-Wan, I’ve wanted to play this role since I played Shadows of the Empire on N64.” He is referring to the role of Dash Rendar, the protagonist of the classic Star Wars video game.

Many creators have not mentioned Rendar in the current Star Wars universe, but it would be interesting if he were to be brought back. Lucasfilm does seem to be adding more obscure characters and references to the current Canon of the universe, and bringing in Rendar would not be out of the realm of possibility.

Star Wars did canonize one of its most popular video games when Darth Revan’s name was mentioned in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Revan was the famous protagonist from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003) and a character that fans have been begging to see in live-action for years.

If mentioning a name counts as Canon in the Star Wars universe, then Rendar should already be considered Canon. Rendar’s name was mentioned in the 2018 tie-in book called Tales of Vandor. This tie-in was directly connected to Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

Dash Rendar is also a smuggler, much like Han Solo, and he is mentioned by Midnight, a bartender and narrator from the tie-in book.

Rendar also connects to classic Star Wars characters, as the Shadows of the Empire (1996) video game featured a boss fight with no other than Boba Fett. We are not saying that Zachary Levi would show up as Rendar in a future Book of Boba Fett season, but that would undoubtedly be one of the connections that could be made.

Another place that Dash Rendar could appear in would be The Mandalorian, which continues to shock fans with deep pulls from the massive Star Wars universe. If a Mythosaur can appear, then Rendar could appear too.

Would you like to see Zachary Levi appear as Dash Rendar? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!