Rumor Confirmed: The Daniels Part of ‘Star Wars’ Universe

Rumors surfaced this week about The Daniels being approached by Lucasfilm to direct an episode for the upcoming Star Wars series, Skelton Crew. But now, thanks to an Instagram story post from Daniel Kwan, the gossip has been cleared up.

Many sources on the matter believed that the directing duo behind this year’s Best Picture was going to direct a Skelton Crew episode in the future. However, as it turns out, it has been confirmed that they have, in fact, already directed an episode for the series before Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) was released in theaters.

After the internet took the rumor and spread it like a bad plague, the chatter eventually got to Daniel Kwan himself. In a recent Instagram story post, he shared, “Lol, all of the people @ing us about getting sucked up by the “corporate machine” can chill.”

Essentially, Kwan wanted his fans to know that this was old news. Jon Watts, the shows creator and Spider-Man Far From Home (2021) director approached them last year about doing the project. The half of The Daniels made it clear in his post that the episode has already been directed, which means Skelton Crew is most likely in the post-production stage now.

Kwan went on to say the Daniel’s next project will be an original idea and told his fans to “stop worrying about it and stop bothering me about it.”

Whether or not it’s considered “selling out,” as some fans made it seem, it’s big news to have this confirmed. With that rumor cleared up, seeing what The Daniels will bring to the series will be exciting. Skelton Crew is set to release sometime this year, but with Disney pushing release dates back on most of their projects, audiences might have to wait a while before they can experience an Everything Everywhere All At Once-level of quality in a Star Wars series.

