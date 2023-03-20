‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Directors Joining ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

After taking home three Oscars this year for Best Original Screenplay, Best Directing, and even Best Picture, the directors behind Everything Everywhere All At Once (2023) could be considered the next sought-after filmmakers of this generation.

Related: Big Budget Films Disappoint at The Oscars as Smaller Studios Dominate The Evening

The Daniels, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, are the new kids on the block taking Hollywood by storm. The filmmaking duo have been friends since film school and started their careers by directing short films and music videos. As of this year, the team only has two features under their belts, both from independent production company A24. But with the success of their latest hit, it’s safe to assume there will be plenty more from these two.

Now a new rumor is going around that The Daniels could be directors on an episode of the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, which will star Jude Law. Disney describes the series as a coming-of-age story as it follows “a group of kids who are about ten years old who get lost in the Star Wars universe.”

Big-budget production studios are always scooping up independent filmmakers during the peak of their success, so it should be no surprise that Lucasfilm would want The Daniels to direct a project for them. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation from the studio, and The Daniels have also remained silent on the matter.

While this is in the major rumor department as of now, it would be a smart move for the company as it could breathe a whole new life into the Star Wars universe. The Daniels are known for their art style, humor, and philosophical symbolism. One could only imagine what they’d be able to bring to a big franchise name.

Related: ‘Avatar 2’ Not Coming To Disney+ Any Time Soon

Whatever The Daniels plan on doing next, if it’s anything close to Everything Everywhere All At Once (2023), then audiences will surely be in for a good time.

What would you want to see The Daniels do next? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.