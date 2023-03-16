Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Her Oscar They/Them Pronouns In Support of Trans Daughter

After nearly fifty years in Hollywood, Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis finally won her Academy Award. The future Haunted Mansion (2023) star caused upset, winning Best Supporting Actress for her role as tax inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Many had hoped the Oscar would go to Stephanie Hsu, who played Joy Wang, or Angela Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Vocally supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community and her transgender daughter, Ruby Guest, Jamie Lee took her moment in the spotlight to honor her family. On Tuesday, Curtis announced that she planned to refer to her Oscar statue with They/Them pronouns, in honor of her daughter Ruby.

Celebrity news outlet Pop Base shared the news on Twitter: “Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she has given her Oscar they/them pronouns in honor of her trans daughter. ‘In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them. I’m just going to call them ‘them.’’”

From Halloween (1978) to Freaky Friday (2002) to Activia yogurt commercials, Curtis followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a prolific actress in her own right. Born to actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960), Curtis is often regarded as one of the original “Nepo Babies.”

Curtis acknowledged her privileged lineage in her Oscars acceptance speech: “I know you look at me and think, Well, nepo baby, that’s why she’s there, and I totally get it.”

Still, the actress is viewed as a pioneer in the horror genre. As heroine Laurie Strode, she fought against Michael Myers for 44 years, finally ending the decades-long battle in Halloween Ends (2022). She will materialize as Madame Leota in Walt Disney Studios’ Haunted Mansion, coming to theatres near you on July 28, 2023.

