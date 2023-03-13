Marvel Actress “Robbed Violently at Gunpoint”

The public is definitely forming its own opinion in the wake of this shocking news.

The Academy Awards occurred on the evening of March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, to honor the multitude of films made in the year 2022. History was made that evening when studio A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) basically swept the Oscars across multiple categories (including Best Picture), with Best Supporting Actor going to Vietnam-born Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan, and Best Actress (and first ever Asian actress to win) going to Malaysian Michelle Yeoh, while Best Actor went to Canadian-American Brendan Fraser — in a landmark award ceremony.

The Walt Disney Company owns the incredibly popular Marvel Studios machine that produces movies set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, these films are not often considered for Oscars and favored by the Academy — likely because they come with a reputation of not being particularly “highbrow” works of art. They’re definitely viewed with a somewhat condescending lens in the industry, as it’s no secret that big-name directors like James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and even actors like Simon Pegg have some negative opinions on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movies, believing them to even be hurting the film industry as a whole.

The newest release from The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) late last year has finally canonized the death of the MCU’s Black Panther, King T’Challa of the African nation Wakanda, previously played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Angela Bassett’s role was pivotal, and it was a much-needed breath of seriousness in an MCU growing ever-more ludicrous, with campy and perhaps excessively “comedic” takes in recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) and even Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) drawing some criticism.

Wakanda Forever featured a story helmed by Ryan Coogler, wherein Wakanda is left reeling from their King’s death, with the mantle of protector Black Panther up for grabs. Making use of the country’s instability and power vacuum, underwater nation Talokan’s king, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) invaded, while Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), General Okoye (Danai Gurira) of the Dora Milaje, T’Challa’s lover and War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) all dealt with various interpretations of grief, alongside Bassett’s Ramonda. Additionally, Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo) and Michaela Coel (Aneka), other key Dora Milaje warriors, star as well.

What happened on the night of the Oscars?

When Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre Everything Everywhere All at Once, the internet all but exploded — in a more negative way. The reason? Best Supporting Actress had a wealth of fantastic nominations for the year 2022, including Hong Chau in The Whale as Liz, Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin, Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once as Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki. Marvel Studios’ nomination came in the form of Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — but the eventual snub has drawn speculation from the public, as discussion over Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu’s loss also ignited.

Why are people upset about Angela Bassett getting robbed?

The What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993) Tina Turner actress gave a pretty outstanding performance as Queen Ramonda of the African nation of Wakanda, embodying the grief-stricken mother and leader with a lot of gravitas. As a result, the public has expressed the (now rather popular) idea that Angela Bassett was seriously robbed at the Oscars of an Academy Award — going as far as to state that she was robbed “violently at gunpoint” — in a fit of hyperbole:

While others have expressed that the other prime favorite Stephanie Hsu was also “violently robbed at gunpoint”:

Meanwhile, fans of superhero films have indicated that Jamie Lee Curtis did indeed deserve the win, despite wanting more genre nominations:

Even more have weighed in, adding that both Hsu and Bassett “got robbed”, stating that they didn’t think Jamie Lee Curtis deserved the win out of the slate of nominees:

Overall, it appears that the public is split — with such promising nominees across the Best Supporting Actress category, it’s no doubt that discussions and debate will arise. What is not as debatable, however, is the fact that all of these nominated actresses are insanely talented and hard-working, and absolutely worthy of praise regardless of whether they own a golden statue or not. Perhaps the real question here is: are superhero films actually given their due? Or is the mere fact that Bassett is portraying a character in a superhero genre film an immediate “point deduction” in the Academy’s book?

