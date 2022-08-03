Jamie Lee Curtis Cast as Iconic Character In Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

Jamie Lee Curtis will be making her way back to Disney.

It’s been quite a while since the renowned actress, who got her start in the classic horror franchise Halloween, has played a role in a Disney movie.

As a matter of fact, you have to go all the way back to 2008 when Curtis played the role of Aunt Vivan “Viv” in the movie Beverly Hill Chihuahua. Before that, she starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the Disney film Freaky Friday (2003).

Now, after more than a decade away from the company, it has been reported that Jamie Lee Curtis will play the role of Madame Leota in the upcoming film Haunted Mansion.

Disney confirmed in 2020 that it would be making another live-action version of Haunted Mansion. The first live-action film, made in 2003, starred Eddie Murphy as Jim Evers but was not well-received by the public, receiving just a 5.1 rating on IMDb and 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We reported earlier this week that Jared Leto, who will play the Hatbox Ghost, had also joined the cast, which features Tiffany Haddish (The Kitchen, The Secret Life of Pets, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) Owen Wilson (Cars, Marley & Me, Night At The Museum), Rosario Dawson (Rent, The Lego Batman Movie, Eagle Eye), Danny DeVito (Matilda, Twins, Dumbo), and LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mandalorian). Haunted Mansion will be directed by Justin Simien.

Disney is planning a theatrical release on March 10, 2023 for the film.

Both Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who you may know as the duo behind Disney’s live-action Aladdin and the upcoming Lilo & Stitch remake, will produce the live-action Haunted Mansion film under their Rideback production banner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Story details are being kept in the dark but it is known that ostensibly the film will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion. However, it is the characters around that nucleus that will have a big portion of the moonlight shining on them.”

The project began filming in Louisiana in October 2021.

Of course, the movie is based on the iconic Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort (Magic Kingdom) attraction Haunted Mansion. The ride takes foolish mortals on a tour through an eerie mansion inhabited by 999 spirits. Of course, there is room for 1,000, any volunteers?

Disney describes the attraction this way:

A Spirited Tour