Lucasfilm Determined to Cover Up ‘Star Wars’ Biggest Mistake, Blames Wrong Movie

Star Wars has made some interesting decisions, but Bob Iger has revealed one decision that might have hurt the franchise more than Disney will ever admit. It’s a Star Wars mistake that fans might disagree on.

At one point, Star Wars was set to release a movie every year for fans. Disney changed the entire franchise by providing rapid-fire releases, making some fans delighted about what was coming next and others nervous about the upcoming release being rushed.

Now, Disney hasn’t released a movie for years, with the next movie set to release in 2025, and for a good reason. After the Sequel Trilogy, fans weren’t pleased with the current structure, and for the first time, Disney faced a box office flop with movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

While Ron Howard’s Solo got to explore a younger Han Solo, fans weren’t ready for a Star Wars movie so soon after Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) divided the entire fanbase. After Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Bob Iger decided it was best to take a few years to pause and rethink how to go forward with the franchise.

Chapek took over, and no movie was released during his time as CEO. Now Iger is trying to get Star Wars movies back on the schedule. While Sequel Trilogy stories are rumored to be in early development, Lucasfilm doesn’t want to tell stories like Rogue One or Solo anymore.

Anthology stories in the Star Wars franchise were what made fans excited about Disney’s recent takeover. Rumors of Obi-Wan returning for a trilogy, Boba Fett getting his trilogy, and even Yoda getting a standalone movie excited fans back in the early days of Disney’s Star Wars era.

In the end, stories like Obi-Wan Kenobi went from being a trilogy to a Disney+ series which is what fans weren’t happy about. Ewan McGregor’s return as the iconic Jedi Master was very exciting but left fans wanting more, and in reality, not much more could be done with the limited budget of a Disney+ series.

If Disney brought back anthology movies with Solo 2, Iger might be surprised by how many fans would come back to see the sequel. Fans have warmed up to the movie, and even though Alden Ehrenreich isn’t Harrison Ford, he still portrays a good young Han Solo. Solo was considered a Star Wars mistake by Lucasfilm with no plans to ever make a sequel, while fans have demanded to see a young Han Solo return before going back to the Sequel Trilogy again.

Fans also don’t want those anthology stories told as Disney+ series when they could be movies, but it seems that Disney views Solo as the biggest mistake they made, and the chances of more anthology movies being made are quite slim. With Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett being Disney+ projects, it doesn’t seem like the franchise will commit to any anthology project for a while.

Do you think Lucasfilm needs to make anthology movies again? Let Inside the Magic know what you are thinking!