‘Star Wars’ Proposes One Sequel Trilogy Project Fans Worth Watching

Disney’s new trilogy is full of flaws, but also many unanswered questions, and one Star Wars actor believes one character should return for a new Sequel Trilogy project.

Disney isn’t done with the Sequel Trilogy. Fans can easily tell this by how Bob Iger casts the blame for the franchise on movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) being a box office flop due to how controversial Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) rather than admit that the Sequel Trilogy caused a lot of problems for fans.

To this day, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) wasn’t given a massive role in the next trilogy meant to explore the new conflict of good vs. evil despite being the main hero for almost all fans. Everyone grew up with Luke Skywalker, and yet, Lucasfilm and Disney left the hero to be a hermit who can’t use the force due to his guilt.

These creative decisions, as seen in The Last Jedi, are jarring and bold, leaving fans wishing for some of that boldness to have gone into the worldbuilding for the Sequel Trilogy. Sadly, the trilogy suffers from a lack of diversity from the Original Trilogy as the First Order appears more like a re-skinned Empire faction with new toys. At the same time, the Resistance is the Rebellion, but worst.

Sadly, the three movies left Lucasfilm to pause and reconsider what movies to make next, and instead of creating a movie set in a different era, the company is gearing up to return to the same era! This decision has left a lot of fans weary and concerned. Andy Serkis, on the other hand is hoping he can return to the Sequel Trilogy for one reason alone. Snoke.

After appearing as Kino Loy in Diego Luna’s Andor, Serkis has missed his time as the short-lived villain of the Sequel Trilogy. Snoke suddenly died in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi as the director subverted expectations on what to expect, and Serkis shared his thoughts on the character in a recent interview:

Let me just phrase it like this. When I went in to read The Last Jedi, [I spent] the first 30 pages thinking, ‘This is the most incredible character.’ Then I turned the page: ‘And then Snoke gets sliced in half.’ And I was gutted. Gutted.”

The actor then continues by making it clear that if Lucasfilm is willing to bring back Snoke, Serkis will be there to play the role once more:

“I actually really love that character. And I’m putting it out there: I wouldn’t mind if he came back.”

Snoke was a mysterious character who was later revealed to be a failed clone of Palpatine. While this revelation was lackluster and Palpatine somehow returned to the Star Wars universe, Snoke still has a lot of his story left untold. How did he inherit The First Order? How powerful is he? Why did he take Ben Solo as his apprentice?

These questions still linger to this day, and if a movie was made to explain and explore this character’s origins, it could really help the Sequel Trilogy feel better and less ridiculous. Star Wars is done making the traditional trilogy of movies and is more interested in telling stories through several movies or with one-off stories.

Snoke’s story would be the perfect way to jump back into some of the Sequel Trilogy without being reminded of the failures of characters like Luke Skywalker as the movie could do more to make the characters feel better just like how The Mandalorian showed off Luke’s fighting capabilities in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

Do you think Snoke deserves his own movie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!