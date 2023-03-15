Fans Weigh In on Leading ‘Ahsoka’ Character Being Recast In ‘Star Wars’

Fans of Star Wars and those excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series have been left wondering just what is going to happen with one yet-to-be-revealed character after a new statement has been made.

Star Wars has been a hugely prominent part of pop culture for more than 40 years, and its character roster has continued to expand over the years. One of the later additions to the Star Wars universe in terms of characters was Ahsoka Tano. Now a fan-favorite part of the galaxy far, far away, Ashley Eckstein’s Ahsoka Tano debuted in the animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) before going on to star as a leading character in the television show of the same name as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan “Snips.”

One of the key reasons behind Ahsoka’s popularity is her relatability. Fans quickly became attached to her spirit of never giving up despite her challenges. She embodied the ideal Jedi philosophy of always finding hope and fighting for the greater good, even if the Jedi Order failed her when she needed them most in the climactic Season 5 finale of The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka’s live-action debut came in 2020, shortly after Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Rebels wrapped in 2018. Tano, played not by Eckstein but by Star Wars newcomer Rosario Dawson, appeared in the Filoni-directed “Chapter 13: The Jedi” of The Mandalorian Season 2.

While Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian Din Djarin searched for the Jedi to complete his quest of delivering the Child, AKA Grogu (“Baby Yoda”) back to the powerful peacekeepers, Tano was acting out her own mission — to order the Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) to surrender and reveal the location of her master, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Thrawn first appeared in the canon timeline in Star Wars Rebels as the Big Bad of the series, after a long history in the Star Wars Legends media space. The finale of Rebels left the fates of both Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) unknown. Ezra Bridger will make his return in the upcoming Ahsoka series, and while it is yet to be confirmed, it is increasingly likely that so too will Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, Lars Mikkelsen will reportedly not bring his malicious villain into live-action, and like Bridger, who newcomer Eman Esfandi plays, will seemingly be recast.

Mikkelsen’s latest comments come from the Danish outlet StreamingGuide, where he spoke of Thrawn’s live-action casting. Mikkelsen said, “[w]ell, I’ve heard that, but I haven’t heard anything about it yet. Then they should have approached me, but they haven’t. So it must be someone else, unfortunately.”

This is not the first time the actor has spoken about him not being cast in the live-action Star Wars universe. Still, the latest comments have stirred the pot once more, with fans reacting to the possibility of a new Thrawn leading the charge in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

@madnessknight15 reacted to the news by saying:

I don’t understand why they never get the actual actors to voice in aniamted [sic: animated] stuff. Or why they don’t get animated actors in live action. I understand they won’t look identical to the character but still. (Note: I’m aware this has happen before)

Another comment from @TheRationalNewYorker stated another actor should take over from Mikkelsen for Thrawn’s live-action debut:

Come onnn Jason Isaacs!! The only reason he would not be cast as the Grand Inquisitor IMO is because he’s already been cast as Thrawn. I know people love Lars’ voice, but Jason is PERFECT for Thrawn and it would be a massive missed opportunity if he isn’t.

@ThePurpleProle1 said:

Feel it would be a mistake not to cast him in the role. Why risk getting someone else when you already have the right person for it?

Then there is a whole host of comments that suggest Lars Mikkelsen is pulling an Andrew Garfield — that is, the Star Wars actor is deflecting questions and lying about his involvement to stir up press and make the reveal even more exciting. Garfield famously said he was not appearing in the latest Spidey movie, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), even going so far as to state an actual shot of him on set was fabricated. Garfield was, of course, in the cast, joining fellow Peter Parkers Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Jennifer A. (@jnifferann) wrote:

Lars Mikkelsen doing the Andrew Garfield werewolf game of denial for 2023 #thrawn #ahsoka

Back to Ahsoka Tano. Her impact on the Star Wars franchise cannot be overstated. From her beginnings as a rebellious yet just Padawan to her transformation into a wise and battle-hardened warrior, hers is a story that resonates with fans worldwide. As she prepares to take her place in her own solo live-action realm, after cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, there’s no doubt that Ahsoka Tano’s legacy will continue to grow for years to come.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will debut sometime in late 2023 and stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ray Stevenson have been cast in undisclosed roles.

