Marvel “In Serious Trouble” After Major Delays, Cancellations

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be unraveling right before our eyes.

Disney’s Marvel Studios has become one of the most popular entertainment studios in the world. Putting out countless blockbusters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now made it all the way to Phase 5, with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) serving as the “kickoff” for the next group of films and projects in the new phase.

Though Ant-man 2 didn’t bring in the box office that many believed it would, and the ratings have been less-than-stellar, Disney is forging through with its plans, which include a May 5, 2023 release for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023). However, it seems that after the disappointment of the second Ant-man, Disney is reconsidering many other projects and their release dates.

Several Marvel series, including Echo, the second season of Loki, Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spin-off Ironheart are all showing signs of delays as their release dates have been changed to “Coming Soon.”

These aren’t the first Marvel projects to show signs of delays. Disney recently delayed Brie Larson’s return as Captain Marvel in The Marvels (2023). The film was originally supposed to be released in the summer, but it has now been moved to a November 10, 2023 release date. While Marvel President Kevin Feige hasn’t given an official reason why, many insiders have shared that the movie has not tested well in early screenings, and this new date is a way to move the film out of the limelight of summer and into a slower movie release time in early November.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe ended Phase Three in dramatic fashion with Avengers: Endgame (2019), saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Phase 4 included the Disney+ Original WandaVision (2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) starring Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and recently, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) with Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022). The final film of Phase 4 was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), which is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on all the delays and potential cancellations happening around the Marvel Cinematic Universe.