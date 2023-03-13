Disney On The Hunt For ‘Ant-Man’ Leaker

Rather than search for the scathing film critics who gave the MCU movie a dismal 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, Disney is looking for a Reddit user who leaked a 63-page transcript of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) in a spoiler forum, a month before the film’s release.

At Inside The Magic, we love a good insight into Marvel news. Our sources come from comic book fans worldwide who always have the latest behind-the-scenes stories to share. However, there are limits one should legally be aware of.

If you’re a fan of spoiling movies for yourself, then you may be familiar with the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit. The forum is dedicated to sharing all things Marvel, even if it isn’t known to the public yet. Most of the time, fans share theories and news, but now and then, a bomb is dropped.

On January 20, a user named MSSmods shared a translation of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Portuguese subtitles in the subreddit. While the dialogue was not chronological, it was still a big enough issue for Disney lawyers to get involved.

Disney is attempting to force Reddit and Google to reveal the identity of the people responsible for the leak. They hope to track down anyone involved in obtaining and sharing the information, whether it was all one person or multiple suspects. Disney’s MVL Film Finance unit issued a DMCA subpoena to both Reddit and Google, which requested the service providers to reveal the identity of an alleged infringer.

“Reddit is committed to protecting our users’ privacy. We have rigorous processes to assess legal requests and object when appropriate,” said a Reddit representative when asked for a comment. They also referred to their legal request guidelines , which state that a legal form can be filled out to request a user’s identification. Google themselves has yet to comment on the matter.

Only time will tell if Disney’s legal team will find the person (or persons) responsible for the leak, though some speculate it could have been a subtitle vendor or freelance translator. Once the perpetrator is identified, it is also uncertain what Disney plans to do, but if their legal team is involved, one could imagine it will turn out to be a costly Reddit post.

