Nebula Getting Over Daddy Issues In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is littered with daddy issues, from Tony Stark’s relationship with his father to Star-Lord’s conflicting struggle with his. However, no one has a worse father figure than Guardians Of The Galaxy member Nebula.

When Karen Gillan shaved her head for 2013’s Comic-Con, fans got their first glimpse at the actress’s commitment to her character. Ten years later, Gillan is still rocking the bald head look in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, coming this summer.

The adopted daughter of Thanos started as a sidekick to the villain and ultimately had her own story arc that led her on a path to becoming one of the good guys. Audiences watched as her character evolved throughout the franchise and played a pivotal role in defeating The Mad Titan.

Now that Thanos is dead and will no longer be the big bad of the MCU, where does that leave Nebula?

In an interview this past weekend at South By South West, Gillan told Deadline, “now we’re seeing Nebula post the death of the source of her trauma, Thanos. He’s been eliminated from the story, and now we’re seeing her character become a little bit of the person that she should have been, had that not happened to her.”

Gillan also adds that Nebula will be embracing her new family, the team of renegades known as the Guardians Of The Galaxy, which will bring the character bliss.

While her therapist may be happy for Nebula finally overcoming her daddy issues, it’s important to remember that this element is what made the character so interesting in the first place. Many viewers enjoy a complex character, and the dark side of the cyborg alien adds a deeper layer to her backstory. Is she good, or is she bad? This is what makes her compelling.

Now that she’s moving past it, she could suffer from becoming just another witty character that blends in with the rest of the Guardians. We already saw a preview of her softer side in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022). Although, it is too early to tell if Nebula’s character will be a letdown in the next feature. James Gunn is known for surprising his audience with solid character development.

Fans will see the new side of Nebula when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

Which MCU character do you think has the biggest daddy issues? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments below.