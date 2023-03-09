Rumored MCU Changes For Phases 5-7 Leaked

Things could be changing for the MCU in a big way. While there will always be excitement for anything coming out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it cannot be denied that Phase Four (2021-2022) featured a lot of media to digest. In two years, Marvel Studios released seven movies, eight television shows, and two tv specials.

Add on four video games like Marvel Snap (2022) and a ton of comics, and you’re left with more content than even the most diehard Marvel fans could consume.

This has resulted in many fans claiming that the MCU is currently more about quantity than quality, and if this leak is to be believed, Marvel seems to agree.

Spread It Out

According to r/MarvelStudioSpoilers, a well-known fan page for its trusted sources and accurate predictions stated, Kevin Feige and the people at Marvel Studios are trying to widen the gaps between releases to not overwhelm viewers with constant content. That being said, it’s still a lot of things to watch.

The most significant change comes for the next four years of movie and tv shows listed below. Currently, we are in the Multiverse Saga centered around Kang The Conqueror and is set to end in 2026 with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Phase Seven marks the beginning of a new saga.

Also, this is a reminder that this is all tentative and based on a rumor. Nothing here is set in stone.

Phase Five (2023-2024)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumainia (Released)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 5th May 2023

Secret Invasion – May 17th- June 21st 2023

Loki Season 2 – July 26th-August 30th, 2023

Echo – October 2023

Mephisto – Halloween Season 2023 (Special)

The Marvels – November 10, 2023

Sentry – Holidays 2023 (Special)

Ironheart – Early 2024

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

I Am Groot – Mid 2024 (Shorts)

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

Deadpool 3 – September 6, 2024

Wonder Man – Fall 2024

Man-Thing – Halloween 2024 (Special)

Phase Six (2024-2026)

Blade – November 8, 2024

Silver Surfer – Holiday 2024 (Special)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Late 2024/Early 2025

Fantastic Four – February 14, 2025

Vision Quest – Spring 2025

Armor Wars – May 2, 2025 (Film)

What If…? Season 2- Mid-2025

Young Avengers – July 25, 2025 (Film)

Midnight Angels – Fall 2025 (Show)

Ghost Rider – Halloween 2025 (Special)

Zombies – October 2025

Shang-Chi 2 – November 7, 2025

Nova – Holiday 2025 (Special)

Spider-Man 4 – December 19, 2025 (Film)

Strange Academy – Late 2025/Early 2026 (Show)

Doctor Strange 3 – February 13, 2026 (Film)

Ms. Marvel – Spring 2026 (Show)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 1, 2026 (Film)

Phase Seven (2026-2027)

Moon Knight Season 2- Mid-2026

Midnight Suns – July 24, 2026 (Film)

She-Hulk Season 2- Fall 2026

Untitled Halloween Special – Halloween 2026 (Special)

World War Hulk – November 6, 2026 (Film)

Untitled Holiday Special – Holiday 2026

What If…? Season 3- Early 2027

Eternals 2 – February 12, 2027 (Film)

Illuminati – Spring 2027 (Show)

Avengers: Secret Wars – May 7, 2027 (Possibly 2028)

Avengers: Forever – July 30, 2027 (Film)

Other Predictions

On top of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s shifting release dates, numerous other movies and shows could be in production soon. This includes a Scarlet Witch movie, a Namor special, and Deadpool 4.

But most exciting is a rumored show called Nomad that could bring back Chris Evans and Scarlett J0hannson, as alternate versions of Captain America and Black Widow who died after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). It would be great to see them back in the MCU.

