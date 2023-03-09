Chris Evans Returning With ‘Avengers’ Star For New MCU Series, Report Says

Chris Evans spent over ten years being the MCU’s Captain America, and it seems his MCU return is imminent, but not in the way Marvel fans might expect, as one Avengers star might return with the actor.

The Avengers (2012) was the first moment that the Marvel Cinematic Universe proved to fans that big team-up movies were possible. Bringing several heroes together for an epic fight was an excellent moment for the MCU, as some fans thought only the comics could do this. Marvel made this possible and has now told entire stories filled with large action arenas and deadly fights.

Fighting Thanos was a huge moment for the MCU, and Avengers: Endgame (2019) took out quite a few Avengers in the movie. Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man has a heroic sacrifice, just like Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and Steve Rogers ends his life with a happy life back in the past.

Fans were happy Steve got to live his life with Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, but fans weren’t ready to say goodbye to the legendary super hero. As Captain America, Evans had one part of his story that fans wanted to see in live-action. At the end of Endgame, Steve takes the Infinity Stones, places them back into each location, and then is supposed to return home.

He doesn’t return how fans expected, as an older Steve can be seen on a bench far away, and this story about what happens has always intrigued fans. According to trusted sources, Marvel is considering creating a Disney+ series about this voyage called, Nomad. Steve would return the stones and reunite with Black Widow in the adventure, with Evans and Johannson reprising their roles and helping to produce the project.

Nomad doesn’t have any official confirmation from Marvel Studios, but Evans always made it clear that if there were a reason to return as Captain America, he would. Telling the story of Captain America’s journey back in time would be worth the watch for any MCU fans as it would be a great companion piece to Endgame.

Fans want Cap to meet the Red Skull on Vormir or to be able to travel to Asgard and return Mjolnir — one moment that blew fans away as an earned moment since Steve was finally worthy. There are a lot of great moments the series can take, but just like any adventure, something could go wrong, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for the super hero.

While the Multiverse Saga promises to show off several variants of iconic super heroes, Evans’s Captain America might not be showing up as a cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars (2026). While this might be a huge disappointment for some fans, it would make sense as Evans would probably prefer to keep his role for one version of himself instead of appearing as several variants.

Nomad, if true, would be a great way to revisit a simpler time in the MCU and bring a good amount of nostalgia to fans missing the days when the Avengers just had to worry about a few stones instead of the entire Multiverse being attacked by one villain.

Do you want Chris Evans back as Captain America for this project? Let us know what you think!