Fans Slam Marvel’s Latest Decision to Axe ‘Daredevil’ Cast

The announcement by Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige of a brand-new, 18-episode Daredevil series San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022. Continuing on in some ways from Marvel Studios’ much-loved and critically adored Netflix Marvel show, Drew Goddard-helmed Daredevil (2015), after The Walt Disney Company’s venture into the world of streaming. The new iteration of Daredevil will now be exclusive to Disney+, and titled Daredevil: Born Again.

First, fans were treated to Matt Murdock/Daredevil’s (Charlie Cox) theatrical debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2o22), helping out one Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) with legal troubles. Most recently, however, blind lawyer-slash-vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil has enjoyed a more substantial appearance in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) — absolutely one of the most highly anticipated crossovers for Marvel fans who love the original Netflix Daredevil show.

What is Kevin Feige’s plan for Daredevil?

Kevin Feige has seriously ambitious plans for the the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in the MCU moving forward. He’s made clear distinctions between the “supernatural” and “cosmic-level” groups of superheroes, and has indicated that there’s another key group — the “street-level” team. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock has been highlighted to lead the “street-level” heroes, alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker. His story will be expanded in Born Again with a story involving Jon Bernthal’s Punisher/Frank Castle and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin/Wilson Fisk.

What happened to the Daredevil: Born Again cast?

Now, fans hot off the latest Daredevil appearance in She-Hulk, are beginning to question Daredevil’s future in the MCU — and the future of his best friends in the original TV show, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) — whom last we heard, had set up a brand-new law firm of their own in Hell’s Kitchen.

The Daredevil: Born Again casting has been the subject of much debate recently, as the announcement that beloved characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson would not likely be returning to Born Again has caused ripples in fan spaces.

Why is Marvel in trouble for their Daredevil: Born Again decision?

The absence of Karen and Foggy means a lot more for the MCU than merely being missing from one television series. In fact, the implication is that Marvel is deliberately choosing to focus less on “non-powered” individuals, and more on the big and bold “powered” superheroes. As insider @CanWeGetToast shares, “if everyone in the movie is extraordinary, it becomes ordinary”:

This thread became even MORE relevant after the news of Karen and Foggy’s apparent absence from #DaredevilBornAgain. TLDR: Non powered side characters are IMPORTANT. “If everyone in the movie is extraordinary, it becomes ordinary.“ https://t.co/N2XGF9liwF — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) March 7, 2023

Quote tweeted is Gail Simone’s original tweet, complaining about the fact that “relatable” characters are being consistently removed from stories about superheroes:

Okay, here is a theory that has some holes in it, but here we go. One of my biggest complaints about modern superhero stories is, especially from some newer writers, that they have downplayed the role of non-powered, relatable background characters. 1/ — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) March 6, 2023

It’s a definite issue, as superheroes are merely people at the heart of things. By removing relatability, Marvel is removing a level of “humanness” (even if the characters are not strictly “human”) — and it doesn’t bode well for MCU’s future if the preoccupation with “bigger and better” turns into “everything becoming the same”. As Syndrome from Disney’s own The Incredibles states, “when everyone’s super, no one will be”.

