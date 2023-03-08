Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Return Coming Sooner Than Expected

Jon Bernthal is officially the Punisher of the MCU, as the actor has officially been added to the cast of the new Daredevil (Charlie Cox) series, Daredevil: Born Again. Bernthal now joins Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) as Marvel characters carried over from the previous Netflix shows.

So far, Daredevil is the only series that has been given new life, though, with Bernthal joinings its ranks, we could see another Punisher series on the horizon as well. Disney+ is not afraid of adding more adult content, and Punisher happens to be one of the most brutal Marvel characters. This could mean Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist might also get another show.

Though the big announcement is Jon Bernthal will be the MCU’s Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again, there is growing speculation that we might see the man appear in a sooner-released Marvel series.

It has already been announced that Daredevil and Kingpin will play essential parts in the upcoming Echo series, though Marvel has yet to confirm Charlie Cox’s involvement. What has been revealed is that Daredevil is going to be on the lookout for a new “friend” in his Echo story arc. What better friend than that of the Punisher?

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher could be having his official MCU debut in the events of Echo.

Echo (Alaqua Cox) and Kingpin are tied together, as they usually are in the comics. In the comics, Kingpin convinces Echo that Spider-Man has killed her father, which causes her to seek revenge. The same thing could happen in the Echo series, replacing Spider-Man with Daredevil.

If Echo and Kingpin join forces to go after Daredevil, it stands to reason that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen will need some help and some allies. That ally could be Frank Castle, as Punisher and Daredevil are usually teamed up with one another in the comics and have been in their previous Netflix shows.

Marvel Netflix Characters That Could Join Daredevil And Punisher

As previously mentioned, several other characters have yet to be given their complete redemption. Those are Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Of the three listed, Jessica Jones is the most likely to be next in line for a Dsiney+ series. Krysten Ritter’s portrayal of Jones has been a favorite amongst the fanbase of the previous Netflix shows.

Ritter was also recently spotted in the gym in a Daredevil shirt, sparking rumors that she might be gearing up for her reboot series. She also shared a fantastic image of Jon Bernthal as Punisher, which could just be excitement, but also a hint at her involvement with Disney+

The Luke Cage series was also a hit with Marvel fans, though Mike Colter has been more vocal about moving past the character. Colter was the perfect choice to portray Luke Cage, so it will be hard to find a suitable replacement.

Finn Jones, star of Iron Fist, has been begging for another shot at redemption, though he is unlikely to get another shot. Despite the character being vastly important for Marvel, that series was the weakest of the bunch, so it is unlikely to receive a reboot.

Could Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Appear in MCU Movies?

Charlie Cox was cemented in the MCU when he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), so could Jon Bernthal appear in an MCU movie? The short answer would be: yes. Interestingly, there are many arcs where the Punisher is an essential piece of Marvel continuity. There is also a comic arc where he steals the War Machine armor. While it might be a stretch that Castle will appear in Armor Wars, we might see the character in an MCU movie sooner rather than later.

