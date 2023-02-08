‘Kingpin’ Actor Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Is “Very Different” From Netflix Predecessor

Fans have already heard a lot about Daredevil: Born Again, but that hasn’t assuaged their worries.

Much has already been said about the Disney+ take on Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Fans have seen the Man Without Fear in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects now, including Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and, more recently, on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. They’ve even seen other characters like Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin on Hawkeye. The latter two appearances are what give fans pause.

As expressed in other articles, Fisk (D’Onofrio) and Murdock’s (Cox) appearances in the Marvel Disney+ series have been somewhat of a departure from the characters established in the Netflix series, Daredevil. Kingpin (D’Onofrio) wasn’t nearly as tough or intimidating, and Daredevil (Cox) was uncharacteristically silly, almost like one of the many flashbacks to his college days. Fans have had reason to doubt the treatment of the character in his own standalone series on Disney+.

To that end, Cox and D’Onofrio have both been vocal in their support of the new series. Both stars have touted that the show will be something that people will enjoy, Cox mentioning how the showrunners are leaning into the courtroom aspect of the character. Cox also mentioned how the door was “wide open” for other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make appearances on the show. Still, fans probably shouldn’t expect other Defenders like Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) or Luke Cage (Mike Colter) to show up anytime soon.

Now, Cox’s costar and lead villain of the Daredevil franchise, Vincent D’Onofrio, has added his voice once again! CBR reported on a tweet response from the actor himself, in which he detailed his thoughts on the new series. In response to a doubting comment about the direction of the new series, D’Onofrio did his best to alleviate those concerns:

@vincentdonofrio replied:

It’s going to be very very cool. Very different than the Netflix show which was as we know was amazing. Yet this is brand new and really smart.

We are going to surprise everyone with it.

And yes it’s going to be really cool.

Anytime a celebrity says that a movie or show will “surprise” fans, it can be a cause for concern, but D’Onofrio seemed aware of this. The star both preceded and followed his comments by saying that Born Again, while different from the Netflix series, will still be cool, smart, and brand new. That may be just what the character needs!

The challenge for showrunners will be to live up to the high expectations that fans are certain to have. It’s a challenge that others like Deborah Chow and Robert Rodriguez encountered with shows like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Regardless of the choices made, there will be some people who have had an image in their minds of what a Daredevil show will look like. As long as the directors, producers, and writers do their best to tell an engaging story that honors the characters, they will have done right by the franchise.

