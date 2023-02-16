Marvel Officially Creates New ‘Daredevil’ Series, Debuts In A Few Months

Marvel is releasing a fresh look at the Devil in Hell’s Kitchen in a few months, with a familiar super hero joining the fan-favorite character.

Daredevil wasn’t a big name for the Marvel Universe a few years ago. Before Charlie Cox’s Daredevil debuted on Netflix, Marvel fans might’ve known about Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but he didn’t have much time in the spotlight. Thankfully, some writers have brought the characters into the spotlight with great stories as the hero began to fight one Spider-Man villains — Wilson Fisk — more often.

With the Netflix Daredevil series, Cox presented a vulnerable yet faithful iteration of the Man Without Fear who pursues justice for Hell’s Kitchen as a vigilante or lawyer. As a lawyer or as Daredevil, Murdock faced many obstacles in his pursuit for justice, but none of them forced to break his moral code.

Now, Marvel Comics is creating a limited series with Daredevil and Maya Lopez/Echo that is considered one hell of a ride for the duo. The 4-issue series will hit the shelves on May 24, and if Marvel Studios had done their part, would’ve coincided with Echo, one of the MCU’s upcoming Disney+ series.

Alaqua Cox’s Echo was originally going to release in Summer 2023, but some production problems have delayed the series to 2024. The series is rumored to include Cox’s Daredevil as he is looking for Jessica Jones or one of his allies. Echo and Daredevil have worked together in the past due to their connection to Fisk and wanting to take the crime boss down. Now, the MCU will have to figure out how the two will communicate as the duo has disabilities that hinder them.

Echo is deaf while Daredevil is blind, and Echo can read lips in the comics while Daredevil can hear what she says. Still, in the MCU, she uses ASL, so it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios handles this obstacle. Still, the new series will be interesting to pay attention to as it will focus on a Spider-Man villain awakening a dark and troubling evil deep in the city.

According to Polygon, Daredevil and Echo will be investigating numerous child kidnappings that are connected to Demogoblin as the villain tries to awaken an evil hidden in New York City.

Marvel writers Taboo and Benny Earl are working together for this series, and Taboo shares his excitement for fans to see the duo in action as the series will be action-packed and one “crazy ride” across the city:

"First off, Benny [Earl] and I are blessed and thankful to be continuing our journey as Marvel writers. It's an honor to be rocking this new Daredevil project along with the amazing mighty matriarch Echo. We are about to have a blast bringing the heat to Hell's Kitchen! Can't wait for the world [to] check out this crazy ride! One love!"

The writers are also excited to explore the duo’s dynamic nature with Echo’s Native American heritage and Murdock’s Roman Catholic background:

“My Marvel journey with Tab has been a privileged blessing, allowing us to explore so many characters, both new and old, as well as tell riskier stories which touch on untold narratives and perspectives. To now take that lens and bring it to the iconic character Daredevil is personally an incredible opportunity since I was raised both Catholic and Jewish. Combining Daredevil’s Roman Catholic devotion with Echo’s Native heritage while weaving back and forth between time periods to explore their ancestors has got me giddy at our opportunity to tell another mind-bendingly Marvel-ous tale!”

This is now a missed opportunity for Marvel to have the two released at the same time as the limited series will hit shelves potentially a year before fans can see new MCU series. One other thing to note is that Echo will now have to release before Daredevil: Born Again, meaning that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil might not appear in 2023, but he will spend a lot of time onscreen in 2024 with two Disney+ series.

Are you looking forward to this new limited series from Marvel Comics? Let us know what you think!