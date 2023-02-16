Chris Hemsworth Bashes MCU Villain, Uses Iconic Line to Silence Debate

Chris Hemsworth has finally come out of hiding to share his thoughts about a new villain threatening the God of Thunder.

Thor Odinson might continue to be comedic, and a bit more silly than MCU fans would prefer, but he is the God of Thunder for a reason. Never mess with Thor. Most villains who do, end up dead — I’m looking at you, Thanos! Even after Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)’s disappointing use of comedy, fans are still excited to see Thor return.

With the Multiverse, some variants of the mighty hero have faced Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and died. It must’ve happened quite a few times because the villain admits that many of the Avengers’ deaths start to blur, and he can’t remember who is who.

This was revealed in a clip for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) when Kang meets Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man for the first time. Here is the clip in case you haven’t seen it yet:

Chris Hemsworth obviously heard about the bold claim from Majors online and decided it was time to set the record straight. He did this with a classic move by citing an iconic line from Thor in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), “He’s never fought me twice” when talking to Bradley Cooper’s Rocket:

Some fans will get a chuckle out of this, but it does raise a certain question. Will fans get to see Thor fight Kang? If not, this will be a missed opportunity. Rivalries are a big deal in the MCU, and Thor had serious problems with Thanos for killing half of his people. Seeing a villain like Kang threaten the universe just like the Mad Titan would surely allow Thor to take on the villain.

This battle should happen, but it might have to wait for Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) or even Avengers: Secret Wars (2026). Kang is definitely another villain who can stand toe-to-toe with Thor, but he won’t be telling Thor to “go for the head” as Kang can rely on the fact that his variants will continue his war for him.

Thor can take out several Kang variants, but at one point, the might god will be defeated unless they find a way to stop Kang’s variants in the Multiverse. This will require brilliant minds like Reed Richards to help find a solution, but time will tell what happens to defeat Kang the Conqueror.

Do you want Thor to fight Kang? Let us know what you think!