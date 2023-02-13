‘Ant-Man 3’ Post-Credit Scenes Could Be A Waste Of Time

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man is facing Kang the Conqueror at the end of the week, but the movie’s post-credits might not be worth sticking around for.

It’s a tradition for Marvel fans to stick around and watch the post-credits for every MCU movie in the theaters. You get to see the people oblivious to what Marvel does get up and walk out and wait for the credits to end to see a sneak peek into something else happening in the MCU.

Phase Three did a great job using these snippets to build hype for upcoming projects, but Phase Four did the complete opposite. Fans waited through musical numbers — not cool, Hawkeye — silly scenes that don’t do anything for the overall story, or extra scenes that felt more like a deleted scene than a real post-credit scene.

No one needed a post-credit scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), including Bruce Campbell‘s silly scene where he tells the audience that the movie is over. No one needed to see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster enter Valhalla at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but those are the type of post-credit scenes fans have gotten.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) has one mid-credit scene and a post-credit scene. Critics haven’t shared much about what to expect, but the lack of talking could be because the scenes are nothing special. Marvel knows that fans will stay regardless, and it’s never fun to wait for a scene that isn’t worth it.

Ant-Man 3 promises to be this huge addition to the Multiverse Saga, but the movie can’t do a lot of setup in their post-credits scenes unless they show off a sneak peek for Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025). This is because Scott and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will probably survive and escape the Quantum Realm with Kang behind them.

Due to how time works in the Quantum Realm, the events of Quantumania will probably tie in perfectly with Kang Dynasty. Still, Marvel probably isn’t bold enough to show any teaser for the upcoming Avengers movie, this early. Honestly, it might be better to check after the embargo releases whether or not to stick around and avoid staying for a scene that won’t change the MCU in any way.

