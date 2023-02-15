Life-Threatening Injury Isn’t Stopping MCU Star, Shares Optimistic Update

One MCU star nearly died on New Year’s Day, and now he is on the road to recovery. His latest update shows the actor is doing better than expected.

Marvel fans know Renner for his work as Clint Barton/Hawkeye. A super hero without any powers, Hawkeye is the hero who never “misses.” His deadly accuracy with arrows is why enemies don’t overestimate his skills as a fighter and marksman, and Renner helped bring much-needed charm and charisma for fans to fall in love with him.

Over the course of several movies, Hawkeye’s role in the MCU became very important as he was one of the heroes keeping the team together. Once the Avengers split due to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark siding with Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt), Barton was thrown in jail until Captain America saved him.

After the Blip, Clint lost his family and became Ronin, a fierce killing machine in the criminal underworld. This led him to do terrible things as he grieved his family, but he was able to redeem himself in Avengers: Endgame (2019) as he traveled back in time to get the soul stone.

In the end, Clint Barton saved the day with the Avengers and continued his story in Hawkeye. So far, his story could continue in a future project, or Marvel might keep Barton happy with his family. Now, Renner is recovering from a terrible accident as the actor got hit by his snowmobile while saving others.

This led to the actor suffering terrible blood loss and severe wounds to his legs. It was a miracle he lived, and now the actor is probably facing months and months of physical therapy and exercises to help with his recovery. This hasn’t stopped Renner from returning to work, as he posted a picture of him working on Rennervations, his new Disney+ series:

Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world ! We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show . More info to come. Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me

Renner’s recovery is a huge sigh of relief for fans. The actor has been involved in a lot of great projects and is genuinely a great man. Hopefully, his recovery won’t hinder his acting career, as fans want to see the actor back in action once he is ready.

