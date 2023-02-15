Marvel Star Jumping Ship After Getting Canceled

A Marvel Cinematic Universe star is jumping ship.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe ended Phase Three in dramatic fashion with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, just three years later, Disney is heading full steam into Phase 5.

Phase 4 began with the Disney+ Original WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) back in 2021. Following that, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) starring Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and recently, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) with Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) were released.

Phase 4 was completed with the box office success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

As Disney prepares for the upcoming Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one show will not be returning.

We learned a little more than a year ago that Marvel’s Runaways was canceled after three seasons due to negotiations falling through with the cast and crew.

While many fans have wondered what might be next for the actors and actresses of the show, it seems that one will be jumping ship to the DC Universe.

Rhenzy Feliz, who played Alex Wilder in Runaways, will be joining HBO Max’s new series The Penguin, which stars Colin Farrell. According to reports from Deadline, he will play a teen whom the Penguin takes under his wing and makes his driver.

It will be interesting to see what the dynamic of Farrell and Feliz will look like in the new show. The DC Universe has certainly seen its fair share of controversy over the last few months as James Gunn has thrown a wrench in future plans, and it will be interesting to see if Feliz’s character could somehow make it into Batman movies in the future.

