‘Avengers’ Star Shares Update On Injury, Has “30 Broken Bones”

Jeremy Renner went through a whirlwind of chaos a few weeks ago.

Right after the New Year, the MCU actor was out helping people get free from the snow. He didn’t expect to have his life nearly lost due to an accident with his snowmobile, but Renner ended up spending days in the ICU hanging on as doctors helped save his life.

After facing severe damage to his legs and losing a lot of blood, Renner somehow is on the road to recovery. Many call it a “miracle,” and Renner is making sure he updates the public, who is concerned for the actor. He has posted a few videos of his family helping and supporting him, which is very sweet.

Renner stars as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU, who is an agent with no super powers unless you count amazing reflexes to be a super power. His skills with a bow are unrivaled, and he managed to make the most of his situation with his wit and charm, but Renner might be stepping down from the role in a few years as Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop might be taking over as the new Hawkeye.

No matter what happens to Renner, the actor has played the role for over ten years leaving a lot of fans with great memories of the character. Some reports indicate that Hawkeye could get a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn’t announced anything official recently.

On social media, Renner shared a new picture today showing that he is starting his recovery and admits that he broke around 30 bones in his injury:

I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

The actor is surely in a lot of pain but is determined not only to recover but isn’t appearing to be disheartened by the injury. A lot of actors/friends of Renner are sharing their support online and finding ways to help their friend in his tough predicament.

Do you think Renner will return to the MCU after his injury?