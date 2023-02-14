Harrison Ford’s New Role in the MCU

After months of speculation, Harrison Ford’s role in the MCU has been revealed, and it’s a major one.

Acclaimed action star Harrison Ford is no stranger to adventure and science fiction. Of his storied career, he’s perhaps best known for portraying the rogue Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise or the action-archaeologist Indiana Jones. Fans adore him for his iconic performances, commitment, and sense of humor.

So when whispers began that the icon would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, people couldn’t wait to see who he would bring to life. After the tragic passing of William Hurt in 2022, Marvel opted to recast his role of General Thaddeus Ross to keep his character a part of the franchise. Thaddeus Ross, who had his last appearance in Black Widow (2021), is a tough and gritty general best known for his connection to Bruce Banner’s Hulk. The role was perfect for Ford, and it was announced in late 2022 that he would be taking it on for the next Captain America film, Captain America: New World Order, in 2024.

Thaddeus Ross’ involvement in the film, however, remained a mystery. Would he be an ally or enemy to Sam Wilson’s Captain America? How much will we see of The Thunderbolts, his hired team of supers (who are also getting their own film in 2024)?

Well, a new, exclusive Entertainment Weekly interview with Marvel President Kevin Feige has given us some answers. In the interview, Feige states;

“This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film…There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.”

Feige confirmed that Ford’s Thaddeus Ross will be the President of the United States and be working closely with Captain America. This will be interesting to watch, as the character is known for being reluctant to work with superheroes.

What exactly the “incredible” dynamic that Feige teases is, though, is yet to be known. Marvel fans may just have to wait and see, though, because Harrison Ford is also remaining tight-lipped about the role. Despite this, Feige has reported that it’s a dream to work with the star, saying, “This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens. I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It’s like, I can cross that off the wishlist.”

Fans speculate that he will return for Thunderbolts in 2024 and potentially beyond, but whether or not he will appear as his alter ego, Red Hulk… well, good luck getting that one out of Harrison Ford.