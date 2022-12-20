Harrison Ford Finally Addresses His Role In the MCU

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Harrison Ford and William Hurt

Credit: ABC/ Marvel Studios

Harrison Ford is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way!

harrison ford air force one
Credit: Sony Pictures

Hollywood tough guy Harrison Ford is no stranger to science fiction. His two breakout roles, Indiana Jones and Han Solo, come from two of the most popular science fiction films of the 20th century, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). He has also starred in things like Bladerunner (1982), Cowboys and Aliens (2011), and Enders Game (2013), making it clear that he’s not opposed to the genre, so why hasn’t he been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

han solo harrison ford
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Hugh Jackman Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Take Advantage of Huge MCU Phase Four Plot Point

The simple answer may be that there has yet to be a proper role for him. When one looks over the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there hasn’t been a spot where an actor of Ford’s caliber would fit. Certainly, there are characters he would have excelled in playing, such as Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) in Iron Man (2008), but he would have been out of the running for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He could have played Colonel Phillips (Tommy Lee Jones) in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) but would, again, at most, would have had a cameo in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe.

obadiah stane taking arc reactor from tony stark in iron man (2008)
Credit: Marvel Studios

If Marvel Studios is going to drop Harrison Ford-level money, they’re going to want to keep him around for a longer time than just one film. After the tragic passing of William Hurt, the role of General Thaddeus Ross was vacant, and as happens in franchises like this, a decision needed to be made as to whether or not to recast. In the case of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), the decision was made not to recast but rather turn the film into an homage to Chadwick Boseman.

T'Challa Mural Black Panther: Wakanda Forever drums
Credit: Marvel Studios

As for Thaddeus Ross (Hurt), Marvel Studios has decided to recast the character and keep him a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.  This role was perfect for an actor like Ford: a similarly aged character, which requires someone with the skill to make it believable, and someone with undeniable grit and toughness, plus a role that has the potential for many movies, not just one. Fans are elated to see Ford join the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and can’t wait to see his first appearance.

William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: MCU Star Remains Silent Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims as New ‘Marvels’ Information Comes to Light

So what tipped the scales for Harrison Ford? Though involved in many projects over his career, he has been notoriously choosey of the roles he accepts. During a recent interview with The Playlist, interviewers asked the actor why he accepted the role. Ford’s answer was characteristically brief and focused.

“Hey, look, I’ve done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven’t done.”

Breaking into the super hero genre would undoubtedly be a new step for the actor, but the interviewers had another idea in mind. As Thaddeus Ross’ character is famous in Marvel Comics for turning into Red Hulk, it’s safe to assume his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart may be doing the same thing.  The Playlist asked if Ford would do any motion-capture in his upcoming performance. His response?

Ford simply smiled and replied with a “zipped-lips” sign.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Though not a yes, it’s definitely not a no either, and audiences may be seeing a Red Hulk with Ford sooner than anticipated. So far, Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross is scheduled to make his Marvel Movie debut in Captain America: New World Order in 2024. The film stars Anthony Mackie as Captain America/Sam Wilson, Shira Haas as Sabra, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torrez/The Falcon.

What do you hope to see with Ford’s portrayal of General Ross? Let us know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!