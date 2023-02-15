So Long ‘Avengers’ — Kevin Feige Wants A New Team to Lead the MCU

Kevin Feige has the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has made it clear that the future isn’t about the Avengers.

Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) served as the pillars of the Avengers team. With some of the first MCU movies dedicated to these three super heroes, fans could finally see the super heroes team up. The Avengers (2012) was a landmark for the MCU as several movies coincided in a huge movie with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as the villain.

Ten years later, the MCU changed. The focus is no longer on Infinity Stones or Thanos. The Multiverse Saga has taken fans to bizarre places as some stories focus on monsters while others explore the cosmos. Kang the Conqueror will be the big bad villain, and Jonathan Majors does not disappoint. His role in the MCU will be very different than Thanos’s as the Avengers will have to fight several variants of the villain.

Now, the Avengers have led fans through the different eras of the MCU. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) ended the Infinity Saga, and Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) will do the same with the Multiverse Saga.

Yet, the Avengers won’t be the future pillar of the MCU, according to Kevin Feige. While the Avengers have been the backbone of the MCU, they won’t be calling the big shots in a few years. Another team will get the honor of leading the super heroes soon.

Some fans might immediately think about the X-Men and how Mutants might take over the MCU shortly, but Feige reveals to Entertainment Weekly that the Fantastic Four team will be taking center stage as the new leaders of the super hero team. With 60 years of comics, the iconic Marvel team is known to help solve major issues and has helped save the world with other super heroes all the time in the comics:

“We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years.”

Fans have already seen one variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and fans shouldn’t expect John Krasinski to reprise his role. In fact, Marvel Studios has a lot of actors in the running to star, and hopefully, in a few months, we will know who will be starring in Marvel’s first family.

Adam Driver and Ryan Gosling’s name has surfaced as potential candidates for the team, and time will tell if those actors end up in the MCU. If anything, this change should be great as the Avengers movies have felt less and less about themselves and more about the MCU. Having another franchise push that forward could be a great opportunity for Marvel.

Do you think the Fantastic Four should lead the MCU? Let us know what you think!