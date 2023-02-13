Marvel Has No Plans For Long-Awaited ‘Avengers’ Project

Marvel’s Phase Four sparked a lot of interest in a certain Avengers team finally showing up in the MCU, but Marvel Studios might not be ready to do anything just yet.

Phase Four of the MCU started with a lot of introductions. Fans saw Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, Wanda Maximoff’s children, and Skaar. All of these heroes are young and still kids. This led fans to believe that the Young Avengers were not that far away from happening.

Some reports backed this up, with Kate Bishop reportedly being the leader of the new Avengers group. Agatha: Coven of Chaos and VisionQuest also had reports claiming that both series would help form the new Avengers team. However, one Marvel member is starting to cast doubt on this development.

Just like many Marvel projects, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) is being set up to potentially take the mantle just like how Kate Bishop did for Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye or Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson did for Steve Rogers, Cassie might be taking her father’s mantle as the new Ant-Man.

With Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) being the villain and already admitting that he has killed heroes like Thor in other universes, Ant-Man doesn’t really stand a chance. This might leave Cassie with no choice but to continue her father’s work as the new Ant-Man.

Stephen Broussard, a Marvel producer who is currently working on Ant-Man 3, shared in a new interview how Phase Four was about introducing new heroes:

“A lot of Phase Four was about introducing the next generation and introducing new characters.”

He goes on to explain that while many of these heroes look forward to taking the “mantle,” the team has no plans for a Young Avengers project at this time:

“I think that’s one of the themes that the next generation reminds us and that would be exciting to explore with Cassie going forward, or with any of the new characters, like Kate Bishop. People like that, who have inherited the mantle, and keeping to fight the fight, and make the world a better place.”

It does seem like a Young Avengers project can happen in the future, but fans shouldn’t expect the team to be created anytime soon. Unfortunately, the longer Marvel waits to create certain super heroes, fewer actors will be able to be on the team as they are too old to be on the team.

This could be a missed opportunity for Marvel if they don’t play their cards right. With Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) looming on the horizon, there’s probably not enough time for the project to happen before 2027, but that could be the perfect moment to jumpstart the new saga after fans deal with Kang.

Paul Bettany’s VisionQuest was initially reported to include some foundational work for the upcoming Avengers team, with Vision’s daughter, Viv, joining the team. Still, those reports might not turn out to be true any longer. Marvel has a lot of different projects in the works right now, and somehow the Avengers have managed to be left alone for too long.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans don’t know who is and isn’t an Avenger. For all we know, Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) might be the first project focusing on the team, which is fine, but it creates more confusion as the projects get closer and closer.

Do you want a Young Avengers project? Let us know what you think!

