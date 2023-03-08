Over the New Year, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner, who played the famous Hawkeye/Clint Barton ever since The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios 2012 hit The Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) met with an unfortunate accident.

2012’s Joss Whedon-directed The Avengers introduced the world to Jeremy “Hawkeye” Renner as the bow-wielding superhero and S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent. Starring Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk), when Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) assembled the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to deal with Tom Hiddleston (Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson) invading New York City.

Jeremy Renner was another key player in the two-parter conclusion to the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo. The films said goodbye to Marvel heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, and saw the character of Clint Barton also retreat from the spotlight a bit to care for his family, in the aftermath of the epic fight against Josh Brolin’s villain Thanos. The character came back into superhero-ing with his very own Disney+ show, Hawkeye (2021), which also brought Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop into prominence as Hawkeye’s protégé. Although his Marvel Studios future might be a bit in question, Renner does not appear daunted by his recovery, and is now sharing his new plan moving forward.

What is the biggest factor behind Jeremy Renner’s recovery?

The unfortunate incident over New Years involved a snow plow at Renner’s Tahoe home, with the 52-year-old actor getting run over, resulting in massive blood loss, leaving him in critical condition. The road to recovery is long for the actor, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe star’s future is looking up. Renner has an “excellent” team behind him, and a loving support system including family, friends and his Marvel co-stars. But right now, the hard-working actor has got a new reason to look forward to the future.

In fact, the actor shared with Variety that it’s his upcoming Disney+ show Rennervations (2023) that’s really pushing him to move forward through his recovery. The show is about “building vehicles for people in need”, and features Marvel Studios’ Anthony Mackie (The Falcon/Captain America/), actor-entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical, Tick, Tick… Boom!), Anil Kapoor (Mission Impossible, Slumdog Millionaire), and singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra (Encanto), at Reno, Chicago, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. Opening up about his recovery process, he shares:

I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need.

But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does.

But the largest factor behind his ongoing recovery? Renner cites working on his upcoming Disney+ series as “one of [his] biggest passions”, and is a major “driving force in [his] recovery”. His enthusiasm is definitely key to his optimism, as he shares that he absolutely cannot “wait for the world to see it”.

It seems that things are definitely looking up for the Marvel star, despite the significant hardships faced. His hard-working and positive demeanor is definitely contagious, and we can certainly expect to see more from the actor in the future.

The Rennervations official trailer can be viewed here:

Will you watch Rennervations on Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comments below!