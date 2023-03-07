Jeremy Renner Starring In New Series, Despite Injury

When Jeremy Renner, star of Marvel’s Hawkeye, had his devastating snow plow accident earlier this year, fans were worried that they would not see the expert marksman Avenger on-screen anytime soon.

While the likelihood of seeing Hawkeye return to any upcoming Marvel projects in the next year is very low, fans of the actor can rejoice knowing that his recovery is going well. Not only that, but Jeremy Renner fans can also look forward to a brand new series coming to Disney+ in April.

Rennervations, a cute play on the actor’s name and renovations, will be a four-part docuseries that follows Renner as he travels the world, repurposing old vehicles and turning them into functional resources for the communities he’s visiting.

While a press release for the show was canceled back in January, due to Renner’s accident, he was able to make a statement about the show during his current recovery. “I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought: How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that’s what this show does,” said Renner.

Some examples of the renovations will be making a mobile water treatment facility out of an old delivery truck and even turning an old tour bus into a portable music studio. Fans will be able discover everything Renner and his team come up with when the series arrives on Disney+, April 12.

Those close to the actor shared with The Hollywood Reporter that Renner doesn’t want anything “getting in the way” of the projects he already completed before his injury.

However, the small order number of just four parts in this series does beg the question; did the Hawkeye star plan on filming more episodes? This series resembles other docuseries that are found on Disney+ such as The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which features at least 10 episodes a season.

It’s very possible the star has put many projects on hold for now, including any new episodes he had planned for Rennervations. Although, for fans, a little bit of Renner is better than no Renner at all.

Are you glad to see Jeremy Renner still releasing projects as he recovers from his injury? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments below.