Hugely Popular TV Show Being Removed From Disney+ Streaming Service

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
The Child AKA Grogu in 'The Mandalorian'

Credit: Lucasfilm

Reports show that a slew of popular television offerings on one Disney+ streaming service will be removed from The Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading catalog in the coming months. And, yes, even Grogu is shocked over the upcoming reduction of Disney+ TV shows.

Disney+ (Disney Plus) on different devices including a laptop, mobile phone, smart tv, and tablet showing various Disney+ films and Disney+ TV shows
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Show In Hot Water For “Anti-White” Propaganda

Disney+ began back in 2019 in the United States and spawned shows like Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe, and Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings like Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Grogu, or “Baby Yoda,” quickly became the face of the media behemoth and can always be attributed to the streamer’s initial success.

The Disney streamer can be found worldwide in one iteration or another. From Canada to Australia, Indonesia to Argentina, France to the United Kingdom, Disney+ includes a variety of brands like Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and in some locations, Star. Not every territory offers the same library; for one country, a slew of popular content is about to be removed, according to reports.

Disney officials presenting Disney+
Credit: Disney

HBO content to move from Disney+

Local industry sources have claimed that Disney+ Hotstar in India is on the verge of pulling its HBO content from its streaming library. This would involve removing global smashes like House of the Dragon and Succession, which stream alongside other Disney+ TV shows.

As Deadline suggests, this move is seemingly in parallel to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s large-scale restructuring and cost-cutting affairs; Disney+ is still not a profitable business, but according to Mouse House execs. such as CFO Christine McCarthy, it should be by late fiscal 2024.

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in 'House of the Dragon'
Credit: HBO

The report also notes that while HBO content, such as the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, will be pulled from the streamer, “English-language content is still considered a niche market in India.”

However, like the overall subscriber base of Disney+ dropping by 2.4 million in Q1 of 2023, subscribers to Disney+ Hotstar in India also dropped 6% to 57.5 million. This can be reasoned, in part, to the streamer’s loss of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

Disney+ Logo
Credit: Disney+

Disney+ TV shows and movies are being pirated.

In addition to the other Disney+ news that has come out this week, Variety — in association with Musa — recently delivered a shocking report on piracy within the streaming arena. Movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Encanto (2021), Eternals (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) were all featured in the top ten most pirated movies of 2022, and most can be found on Disney+.

Likewise, for television shows, Marvel’s Moon Knight found its way onto the list; the Oscar Isaac-led aired on Disney+ last March. However, the HBO flagship series, House of the Dragon, topped the most pirated TV show list.

Oscar Isaac as Mr. Knight version of Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Disney Willing to Sell Content to Competitors In Bold Financial Move

Bob Iger’s big focus is streaming, and he has already ushered in a change that sees creatives handed back the reins. The minds behind some of Disney’s original programming and movies will be awarded more control over their projects, the Disney CEO said on his first Earnings Call since returning to the position after the board ousted Bob Chapek. Iger aims to return “greater authority to [Disney’s] creative leaders,” giving them accountability for how their content platforms perform.

Do you expect more content to be cut from Disney+? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!