Hugely Popular TV Show Being Removed From Disney+ Streaming Service

Reports show that a slew of popular television offerings on one Disney+ streaming service will be removed from The Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading catalog in the coming months. And, yes, even Grogu is shocked over the upcoming reduction of Disney+ TV shows.

Disney+ began back in 2019 in the United States and spawned shows like Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe, and Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings like Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Grogu, or “Baby Yoda,” quickly became the face of the media behemoth and can always be attributed to the streamer’s initial success.

The Disney streamer can be found worldwide in one iteration or another. From Canada to Australia, Indonesia to Argentina, France to the United Kingdom, Disney+ includes a variety of brands like Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and in some locations, Star. Not every territory offers the same library; for one country, a slew of popular content is about to be removed, according to reports.

HBO content to move from Disney+

Local industry sources have claimed that Disney+ Hotstar in India is on the verge of pulling its HBO content from its streaming library. This would involve removing global smashes like House of the Dragon and Succession, which stream alongside other Disney+ TV shows.

As Deadline suggests, this move is seemingly in parallel to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s large-scale restructuring and cost-cutting affairs; Disney+ is still not a profitable business, but according to Mouse House execs. such as CFO Christine McCarthy, it should be by late fiscal 2024.

The report also notes that while HBO content, such as the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, will be pulled from the streamer, “English-language content is still considered a niche market in India.”

However, like the overall subscriber base of Disney+ dropping by 2.4 million in Q1 of 2023, subscribers to Disney+ Hotstar in India also dropped 6% to 57.5 million. This can be reasoned, in part, to the streamer’s loss of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

Disney+ TV shows and movies are being pirated.

In addition to the other Disney+ news that has come out this week, Variety — in association with Musa — recently delivered a shocking report on piracy within the streaming arena. Movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Encanto (2021), Eternals (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) were all featured in the top ten most pirated movies of 2022, and most can be found on Disney+.

Likewise, for television shows, Marvel’s Moon Knight found its way onto the list; the Oscar Isaac-led aired on Disney+ last March. However, the HBO flagship series, House of the Dragon, topped the most pirated TV show list.

Bob Iger’s big focus is streaming, and he has already ushered in a change that sees creatives handed back the reins. The minds behind some of Disney’s original programming and movies will be awarded more control over their projects, the Disney CEO said on his first Earnings Call since returning to the position after the board ousted Bob Chapek. Iger aims to return “greater authority to [Disney’s] creative leaders,” giving them accountability for how their content platforms perform.

