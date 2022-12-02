In an unexpected turn of events, Disney Channel is set to cease all its broadcasts, effective this month.

The Walt Disney Company is undoubtedly one of the most important entertainment companies worldwide. The multi-million-dollar corporation owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, in addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios, making it easy to see why The Walt Disney Company is one of the most influential creators of entertainment content, from movies to documentaries, series, tv shows, and animation.

While Disney+ is slowly becoming Disney’s most important content output, with dozens of new series, shorts, movies, specials, documentaries, and so much more being released every month, many of us grew up watching the Disney Channel on TV. With shows like The Proud Family (2001-2005), Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004), The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008), Phineas and Ferb (2007-2015), Hannah Montana (2006-2011), That’s So Raven (2003-2007), Even Stevens (2000-2003), Kim Possible (2002-2007), and so many more, Disney Channel was undoubtedly an essential part of millions of fans’ childhoods.

Unfortunately, it has recently been reported that Disney Channel will cease all broadcasts in Russia starting on December 14, 2022. Per the report, Disney Channel will be replaced by a new children’s channel called “Solntse,” which means “sun” in Russian. The reason for this cease of operations was not stated in the report.

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company halted all Russian releases, condemning the “unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine, which perhaps played a role in the development of this decision. This halt included content and product licensing, but it was reported that some channels would take time to pause their operations due to contractual nuances.

Disney Channel was first approved to broadcast in Russia in 2010 and aired Disney shows, animations, and films.

Disney+, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming platform, is also currently unavailable in Russia, meaning Disney fans in this country will significantly struggle if they want to enjoy content released by the company.

What do you think of this cease of operations in Russia? Could The Walt Disney Company be making a mistake? Let us know in the comments below!