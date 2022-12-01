Disney has unknowingly been promoting a popular show from a rival company for years, foreshadowing a famous actress’ future.

There is no doubt that The Walt Disney Company is a worldwide entertainment mogul. The multi-million-dollar company owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, in addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios, making it one of the most influential creators of entertainment content in the world. However, the company has unknowingly been promoting a competitor’s series for years while also foreshadowing a famous actress’ career.

Jenna Ortega, known for her latest role in the Netflix series Wednesday (2022), a new take on the story of the Addams family, has gained a place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide due to her interpretation of the iconic character of Wednesday Addams. However, this isn’t Ortega’s first lead role.

Jenna Ortega has starred in multiple movies and tv shows, including Scream (2022), The Fallout (2021), The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2021), Jane the Virgin (2014-2019), Iron Man 3 (2013), Elena of Avalor (2016-2020), and Disney’s Stuck in the Middle (2016-2017), in which she played the role of teenager Harley Diaz, who struggled to make her way through the bustle of being the middle child in a family with six other siblings.