Disney Unknowingly Advertises Rival Show, Foreshadows Actress’ Future

in Entertainment, Movies & TV

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), Mortitia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman) on the poster for the Netflix series Wednesday

Credit: Netflix

Disney has unknowingly been promoting a popular show from a rival company for years, foreshadowing a famous actress’ future.

There is no doubt that The Walt Disney Company is a worldwide entertainment mogul. The multi-million-dollar company owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, in addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios, making it one of the most influential creators of entertainment content in the world. However, the company has unknowingly been promoting a competitor’s series for years while also foreshadowing a famous actress’ career.

walt disney company headquarters sign
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Breaks Fourth Wall, Admits Competition Is Very Real

Jenna Ortega, known for her latest role in the Netflix series Wednesday (2022), a new take on the story of the Addams family, has gained a place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide due to her interpretation of the iconic character of Wednesday Addams. However, this isn’t Ortega’s first lead role.

Jenna Ortega has starred in multiple movies and tv shows, including Scream (2022), The Fallout (2021), The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2021), Jane the Virgin (2014-2019), Iron Man 3 (2013), Elena of Avalor (2016-2020), and Disney’s Stuck in the Middle (2016-2017), in which she played the role of teenager Harley Diaz, who struggled to make her way through the bustle of being the middle child in a family with six other siblings.

Jenna Ortega in the poster for Disney's Stuck in the Middle
Credit: Disney+

Ed Aguila

Average Disney Parks nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, screaming at Splash Mountain, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Be the first to comment!