Happy Thanksgiving from The Addams Family

Happy Thanksgiving!

With the new Netflix series, Wednesday premiering, and Thanksgiving being the very next day, it only makes sense that we sit back and reflect.

The Addams Family is something to be thankful for.

They have shown and taught us so many things. From Gomez and Morticia’s relationship to loving sibling rivalry. From never judging a book by its cover- thanks to Thing, Cousin It, and Uncle Fester.

Everyone has a place, and everyone belongs.

And if you don’t feel like you belong, you create your own path.

The Addams Family tested the status quo and what a “traditional family’ is supposed to be like in America.

One of the biggest and most memorable ways they did this was at Camp Chippewa in The Addams Family Values.

Wednesday — with help from other marginalized campers — sabotages the camp’s Thanksgiving play after criticizing America’s institutionalized celebration of settler colonialism.

With Wednesday now being the protagonist of her own Netflix series, it only made that this iconic scene would be replicated with an equally powerful message.

In the original 1993 film, Wednesday and Pugsley are forced to go to summer camp where they recreate ‘A Turkey Named Brotherhood.’

Being cast as a native, Wednesday changes the script to expose the myth of the First Thanksgiving.

In Netflix’s Wednesday, rejecting settler colonialism is a major theme of the series — so much so that an entire episode is devoted to making this thesis.

In Episode 3, “Friend or Woe,” the show does its own version of the Camp Chippewa scene, only this time the fictional town of Jericho serves as the stage with which Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) is going to make her bold statement.

All eight episodes of Wednesday are currently out on Netflix for everyone to enjoy.

Happy Thanksgiving.

