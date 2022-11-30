Disney Breaks Fourth Wall, Admits Competition Is Very Real

Disney has been in a league of its own when it comes to entertainment and theme parks.

A media giant, The Walt Disney Company is known for its powerful brands like Disney Pixar, Lucasfilms, Marvel, as well as its Resorts, like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Disney pulls in billions of dollars in revenue each and every year from its Parks Division alone, but things might finally be making way for some real competition.

Universal has been making strides over the last few years and we’ve seen it in the increased revenue at its theme parks, especially at Universal Orlando Resort, as well as its entertainment successes. Just this past summer, Universal’s Despicable Me: Rise of Gru blew Disney’s Lightyear out of the water in box office proceeds.

If that wasn’t enough, many theme park experts have begun to peg Universal as the “industry leader” in theme park technology. In less time than it took for Disney to construct TRON Lightcycle/Run, Universal will have constructed Epic Universe, an all-new theme park. Once that theme park is completed, Universal Orlando will have three world-class theme parks and the expectation is that competition could heat up in a major way.

It has been common practice for Universal to take subtle jabs or comment on matters related to Walt Disney World Resort. But, what hasn’t been common practice is for Disney to comment on its competition, or even acknowledge that it exists.

How many times have you heard anything Universal or Warner Bros. related when visiting Disney? How many times has a Universal property been mentioned in a Disney movie or television show? The answer is simply almost never.

That is, until the latest Disney+ series was released.

In The Santa Clauses, we see Scott Calvin (played by Tim Allen) take a trip down south to meet with his son Charley. In the clip, Scott is wearing a white soup with a top hap and Charley asks him if he’s getting ready to “open Jurassic Park.”

While this is just a subtle mention, it certainly points to changes in what we’ve seen in the past. Past Disney shows and entertainment would never even acknowledge that something outside of the realm of the World of Disney even existed. Much less mention it– knowing that fans will understand the reference– in one of its premiere shows.

It’s just a small comment, but it could be a sign of things to come.

You don’t acknowledge competition exists, unless it does. Right?

Do you think that Universal could become a legitimate competitor in the future with Disney?