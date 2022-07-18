Universal Fires Up Competition With Disney, Another Fan-Favorite Expansion Could Be Coming

Universal Orlando Resort is firing up the competition with Walt Disney World Resort.

For the last several decades, there has been a healthy competition between Universal Orlando Resort and Disney World. The two Orlando tourist destinations draw millions of Guests each year and are home to some of the most thrilling and stunning attractions in the world.

While Disney has always been the leader in the theme park race, it does seem that Universal is making strides, especially as of late.

Universal Orlando is already home to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as Universal’s Volcano Bay. However, the Resort has been adding hotels and is now currently in the midst of its biggest construction project to date: The Epic Universe.

When it opens in 2025, the Epic Universe will be the largest Universal Park in the world and will be home to Super Nintendo World, as well as many more rumored lands including a Classic Monsters land, How To Train Your Dragon land, and an expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be Ministry of Magic.

However, Universal Orlando doesn’t plan to stop there.

A report from ScreamScape now suggests that Universal could be adding Lord of the Rings as one of its first expansions in the Epic Universe. The report reads:

Screamscape sources have told us that the first planned expansion for Epic Universe will be to bring the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth to the park. That is really all I’ve heard at this point, and we don’t have a clue if this will be inspired more from the Peter Jackson series of films (“The Hobbit” / “Lord of the Rings”) made for W.B./New Line Cinema or if they will take inspiration from the upcoming Amazon Prime series: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”.

This isn’t the first time that Lord of the Rings has been rumored to be a part of a Universal Park. Both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure have been subject to rumors that the IP could find its way into the theme parks, but to this point, it has not happened.

However, with the interest that Universal has shown in Lord of the Rings over the years– including a Guest Survey several years ago that described a land based on the beloved novels and movies– it would make sense with all the land that the Epic Universe has at its disposal for the IP to be brought to life in Universal Orlando Resort finally.

Lord of the Rings is a franchise unlike any other. Adding this to its already-rich portfolio of IPs, including franchises and properties like Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Super Nintendo, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination Studios, and many others could finally be what Universal has been hoping for to level the competitive playing field.

