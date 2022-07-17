Universal Guest Dumps Feces Into Attraction Causing Major Shutdown

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort recently experienced a “disgusting” situation.

There’s so much to see and do when visiting Universal Orlando Resort. There are two major theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

These two Universal Parks are home to many iconic attractions, such as Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), The Simpsons Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem at Universal Studios Florida, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

Both Universal Orlando Resort theme parks are also home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Diagon Alley can be experienced at Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade, which features the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, can be experienced at Islands of Adventure.

Still, there is another Universal Park to experience.

Universal’s Volcano Bay is a world-class water park where Guests can kick back, relax, and enjoy splashing around in wave pools and experiencing the thrills of many unique water slides.

However, a recent experience at Volcano Bay left some Universal Orlando Guests “disgusted.” A Guest shared in a recent Reddit thread that another visitor washed feces out of their diaper bag in a water feature in the Universal Park.

“Don’t wash your diaper bag out in the water feature within the kids play area,”the Guest said. “Just because you don’t want poop remnants in your bag doesn’t mean we want poop in the water! (This actually happened, and the lifeguards had to close and evacuate the area while the water was treated).”

As a result, the entire area had to be shut down and evacuated as lifeguards were sent in to clean it.

Universal Orlando describes Volcano Bay like this:

Make Waves. It’s a water theme park. Which is like a theme park with a whole lotta water. And that big thing in the middle is just like a real volcano. ‘Cause you know volcanoes have water slides, the kind that’ll make you chicken out at the last minute unless your friends (or kids) peer pressure you. And if you’re more a go-with-the-flow type, we got chill things like a winding river, wave pool—oh, and lounge chairs. Doesn’t get chiller than that. Remember, it’s a South Seas oasis (and nothing says oasis like a volcano).

