Aerial Photo Gives Exact Layout of Universal’s Newest Theme Park

The exact layout of Universal’s newest theme park, the Epic Universe, can now be seen.

Universal Orlando Resort fans are looking forward to the day that they can step foot inside the Epic Universe, the newest theme park under construction that is set to open in 2025.

Currently, Universal Orlando has two theme parks– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– and one water park– Universal’s Volcano Bay– but this new theme park will be the largest Universal Park in the world.

Many theme park experts have stated that the Epic Universe could put Universal Orlando in high competition with Walt Disney World Resort and there have been many rumored lands and IPs set to take over the theme park.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently shared a photo that gives a complete layout of the lands in the Epic Universe, as we believe they’ll be today.

Aerial look at Epic Universe 1 Super Nintendo World 2 Classic Monsters 3 Ministry of Magic 4 Fountain at hotel 5 Team Member bldg 6 Warehouses 7 Chilled water plant 8 High-speed roller coaster 9 How to Train Your Dragon roller coaster 10 Guest entrance

Aerial look at Epic Universe

10 Guest entrance pic.twitter.com/G4rAWPfYXR — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 8, 2022

As you can see in the photo above, the construction and layout of the theme park is looking relatively similar to that of the concept art that Universal Orlando released for the Epic Universe when it made the announcement a couple of years ago.

At this point, Universal has begun construction on several attractions in the theme park, including Super Nintendo World and Classic Monsters Land. The only land that Universal has confirmed thus far is Super Nintendo World, but there are strong rumors that a How To Train Your Dragon land with a roller coaster will be a part of the Park, as well as a Classic Monsters Land and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be Ministry of Magic.

In addition, there is going to be a high-speed “racing” coaster that does not have an IP attached to it. Many have speculated that the coaster will be “space-themed” as to go with the Epic Universe theme.

Universal Orlando is also going to be building a Resort at the back of the theme park, as well as several others right across from the Park.

Are you excited about the opening of the Epic Universe?