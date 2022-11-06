How You Can Avoid The Disney+ Price Hike

On December 8, The Walt Disney Company will officially introduce its brand new ad-supported tier in the United States, which will result in Disney+ offering two different tiers, Disney+ Basic (With Ads), and Disney+ Premium (No Ads).

Currently, all Disney+ subscribers are able to view their favorites Disney classics on what will now be dubbed as Disney+ Premium tier. However, on December 8 all monthly subscribers will have to confirm which tier they wish to continue to be subscribed to.

The basic plan will be priced at $7.99 a month, which is the exact same price as it currently is. The new Premium tier price will be increasing by $3 a month to $10.99 per month.

In addition to the monthly subscription price increase, the annual subscription in the United States will also be going up by $30 from $79.99 to $109.99 on December 8th.

The Walt Disney Company also has plans in the future to introduce the ad-supported tier to Disney+ around the world in 2023, and no price increases have yet been announced for the international roll-out.

What can you do to save money on your Disney+ Subscription?

If you are currently a subscriber of a monthly plan or your annual subscription is going to be expiring soon, like those members who took advantage of the three-year Founders Circle before the Disney+ launch, it’s our best recommendation to upgrade to an annual subscription today.

As long as you take out the annual plan before December 7th 2022, you will be able to get an entire year of Disney+ Premium for the current price of $79.99. This could save you $30 a year on an annual subscription before the price rise.

Do you think it’s fair for Disney to increase the prices for loyal Disney+ subscribers? Leave a comment below and let us know what you think.